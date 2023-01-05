ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

rwcpulse.com

Stanford Blood Center to host community donation clinic on Tuesday

The Stanford Blood Center (SBC) is teaming up with the Stanford Redwood City Campus to ensure a community lifeline stays flush. “Blood donors are essential to the health and safety of our community. You never know when you or someone you know could need blood,“ said Elisa Manzanares, SBC account manager.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
rwcpulse.com

San Francisquito Creek levels rise after storms pummel region

Heavy rains have driven up water levels at the San Francisquito Creek on Monday morning, though with storms abating Palo Alto officials believe that the flooding is now unlikely. As of 10:17 a.m., the bridge has been closed. Crews from Menlo Park and Palo Alto are working to clear debris...
PALO ALTO, CA
rwcpulse.com

It's going to rain again. Here's what you can expect.

A windy and wet weekend is on tap for the Bay Area, with the National Weather Service forecasting a "significant" storm system arriving Saturday afternoon on the Midpeninsula and lasting through Sunday. A second, bigger storm will come in early Monday and leave on Tuesday. As with the Jan. 4...

