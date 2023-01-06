Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Columbia Missourian
Offensive woes doom MU women's basketball in first SEC loss
Missouri women's basketball suffered its first defeat of Southeastern Conference play this season, dropping its matchup against Arkansas 77-55 after a frustrating offensive day. It was the Razorbacks eighth straight win against the Tigers. Missouri (14-3, 3-1) entered Sunday with a chance to start 4-0 in SEC play for the...
Columbia Missourian
MU gymnastics grabs win in opener
Missouri gymnastics defeated No. 23 Illinois 196.425-196.275 in the team's season opener Sunday in Champaign, Illinois. The ninth-ranked Tigers were anchored by seniors Helen Hu and Sienna Schreiber, who both notched a score of 9.95 on beam. MU finished with 49.525 points on beam, followed by 49.200 on floor and 49.050 on vault.
Columbia Missourian
Five takeaways on Mizzou offensive coordinator Kirby Moore
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Fresh off signing his new three-year contract to take over Missouri's offense, new coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore met with local media on Saturday, alongside Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz, at Mizzou Arena. Five quick takeaways from Moore's session with reporters ... 1. The choice of Moore...
Columbia Missourian
MU swim and dive topped by Louisville
The Missouri men's and women's swim and dive teams both lost to Louisville on Friday at Mizzou Aquatic Center. The MU men's team lost 175-125, and the women's team lost 207-93. The MU men's team lost both relays — the 200-yard medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Columbia Missourian
Elizabeth Anne Schooler July 23, 1960 – Dec. 29, 2022
Elizabeth, known as Missy by friends and family, was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. The third daughter of Robert and Frances Schooler, she lived most of her life in Columbia, where she attended Russell Blvd. Elementary School, West Junior High and Rockbridge High School (1977), and graduated from Stephens College. She also attended FITNY, The Fashion Institute of Technology at New York State University. Missy had a great love for animals, especially her childhood horse “Mikel.” In her later years, she waged a brave battle with illnesses. She will be remembered for her wit and was a woman of strong faith.
Columbia Missourian
School funds, I-70 improvements among Chamber of Commerce legislative goals
Education funding, expanding broadband internet access and improvements to Interstate 70 mark the Columbia Chamber of Commerce's agenda for the new legislative session. The nonprofit's goals — focused on local business — have some parallels with the priorities of Boone County legislators who attended the Chamber's agenda unveiling event on Wednesday afternoon.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 8, 2023
Dorina Carmen Kosztin, 60, of Columbia died Jan. 5, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Ruth Ann Thompson, 87, of Columbia died. Jan. 7, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Columbia Missourian
Go COMO could temporarily combine bus routes, citing operator shortage
Columbia’s public transit service says it needs to temporarily combine bus routes because of an ongoing staffing shortage, proposing the city shift to longer loops — but no stop eliminations. The possible changes are part of a presentation that the Columbia City Council will consider at a Monday...
Columbia Missourian
Race Matters, Friends talks bail fund numbers, goals
A local group of activists met Sunday to discuss its efforts to pay bail for some jailed Boone County residents and reform the criminal justice system. Race Matters, Friends' community bail fund has assisted 207 people with posting bail at the Boone County Jail since March, 2019, according to organization data.
Columbia Missourian
Police searching for suspect in Thursday armed robbery of adult boutique
The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed Passions Adult Boutique at gunpoint Thursday night. Officers responded to the store, located at 1108 Business Loop 70 E, around 8:06 p.m., according to a police department news release.
Columbia Missourian
Second Chance shelter sets pet adoption record in 2022
Columbia Second Chance pet adoption center set a new record of 1,022 cat and dog adoptions in 2022, as well as a record for pets taken in. Jordan Rowes, Second Chance’s operations director, said the shelter’s record-setting 2022 was largely due to its “established community presence.”
