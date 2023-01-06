Elizabeth, known as Missy by friends and family, was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. The third daughter of Robert and Frances Schooler, she lived most of her life in Columbia, where she attended Russell Blvd. Elementary School, West Junior High and Rockbridge High School (1977), and graduated from Stephens College. She also attended FITNY, The Fashion Institute of Technology at New York State University. Missy had a great love for animals, especially her childhood horse “Mikel.” In her later years, she waged a brave battle with illnesses. She will be remembered for her wit and was a woman of strong faith.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO