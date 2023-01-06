Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Related
Detroit Red Wings open roster spot by sending Elmer Söderblom to minors
With veteran reinforcements on the near horizon, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman trimmed a rookie from the roster. The Wings on Sunday assigned Elmer Söderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins, his second stint this season with the AHL affiliate. He was a healthy scratch Friday, indicating that although Derek Lalonde said last week he was inclined to keep Söderblom in the lineup, that has changed for now.
Connor Bedard looks more than ready to lead NHL’s next crop of young stars
There will never be another Wayne Gretzky, never be another Mike Bossy, never be another Mario Lemieux and there will never be another Bobby Orr. But there is always a next generation. There are always Next Ones coming who salivate the imagination — the way there was Eric Lindros, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Jack Hughes, and the way there is Connor Bedard. Bedard put on a show for victorious Team Canada in the World Juniors and capped it with an on-ice interview following his team’s 3-2 overtime victory over Team Czechia in Halifax that made this 17-year-old (!) poster boy for...
The Red Wings look to get a much needed two points with the help of Dominik Kubalik
Tonight the Detroit Red Wings will continue their three-game homestand as the Florida Panthers come to town. This is Detroit’s second matchup against the Panthers. The first matchup did not go so well against the Panthers as the Red Wings dropped that one 5-1. Tonight’s Red Wings player to...
NHL
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
3 takeaways from Avalanche road loss at Edmonton Oilers; Cale Makar scores OT game winner to end slump
The Avalanche won in overtime on the road Saturday night, 3-2, against the Edmonton Oilers. Here are three takeaways from the victory. Slump ends The Avalanche, desperate for a victory having lost in five consecutive outings, faced a road challenge Saturday against likely the best player in the world; Oilers center Connor McDavid. A solid litmus test for the resolve of this injured-but-still-talented Colorado team. Would they finally break their...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Could Trade Kravtsov, Kakko or Lafreniere Soon
New York Rangers president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury may have to make a tough decision between now and the trade deadline, as he might have to part ways with one of his young and talented forwards for a high-end veteran player to bring home the Stanley Cup. However, he certainly won’t get rid of the coveted youngsters who were drafted ninth, second, and first overall in three consecutive years for a small price. Let’s look at if or how any of these players might find themselves elsewhere by March 3.
Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak. The teams met for the first time since the Avalanche swept the Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference final last season en route to the Stanley Cup title.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Maple Leafs
Facing a tough test in their quest for five straight wins, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (15-17-7) will host Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (23-9-7) at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (19-14-7) @ BLACKHAWKS (9-25-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (15) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (27) Goals -...
NHL
Tkachuk in 'dream spot' with Panthers, set for All-Star Game with Brady
Now he will play in the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game before his home fans at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS), and he'll do it with his brother, Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk. The Tkachuks played against each...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Jets
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (5-1 L vs WPG), Dec. 29 (4-2 L @ WPG), Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-24-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 9-14-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last...
NHL
Maple Leafs host Indigenous Celebration game, sport custom warmup jerseys
Ojibwe artist designs sweaters, players gifted beaded medallions from tribe. The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted their Indigenous Celebration game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. The Maple Leafs wore custom warm up jerseys designed by Indigenous artist Tyler Tabobondung Rushnell before their game against the Detroit Red Wings. Rushnell was inspired...
NHL
Tkachuk excited to be the 'hometown guy' during NHL All-Star Weekend
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk is ready to play host. Selected to compete at the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3 and 4 in South Florida, the Florida Panthers superstar winger said he's looking forward to showing off his new home. "Being able to show off South Florida to players...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Oilers
COLORADO AVALANCHE (19-15-3) AT EDMONTON OILERS (21-17-2) 8 PM MT | Rogers Place. The Colorado Avalanche will face off against the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. MT inside Rogers Place. The final two matchups will both take place at Ball Arena - on February 19 at 1 p.m. MT and April 11 at 7:30 p.m. MT.
NHL
Game Preview: 01.08.22 at ARI
PIT: 19-13-6 (44 pts) | ARI: 13-20-5 (31 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins finish up their three-game road trip with a visit to Mullett Arena to take on the Arizona Coyotes for their final meeting of the 2022-23 season. Earlier this season, Pittsburgh took down Arizona 6-2 in the team's season opener. Sidney Crosby recorded a team-high three points (1G-2A) in the win. Pittsburgh has won nine-consecutive games against Arizona, and have points in each of its last 12 games (11-0-1) dating back to Feb. 29, 2016. The Penguins are 6-0-0 against Central Division teams, outscoring opponents 28-12 in those six games. The Penguins have won seven of their last eight games versus Western Conference opponents. They are 9-6-0 versus the West this season.
FOX Sports
Blues host the Flames after Schenn's 2-goal game
Calgary Flames (19-14-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (20-18-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Calgary Flames after Brayden Schenn scored two goals in the Blues' 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild. St. Louis is 20-18-3 overall and 7-8-2...
NHL
Reichel, Blackhawks recover for OT victory against Flames
CHICAGO -- Max Domi scored 1:04 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks recovered for a 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames at United Center on Sunday. Domi received a pass from Lukas Reichel, cut back across the crease and finished with a backhand. "That was a great game," Domi said....
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Jan. 8
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Sunday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 71 - Jake Evans 40 - Joel Armia. 20...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Hamilton takes stand, inspires change at Flyers arena
27-year-old events director dynamo behind updating code of conduct at Wells Fargo Center. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Philadelphia Flyers director, events Lyric Hamilton, who was instrumental in Wells Fargo Center updating its code of conduct.
NHL
'This city's amazing' | Dahlin tallies 5 points in front of sellout crowd
Olofsson scores winner as Buffalo rallies to defeat Minnesota 6-5 in overtime. Extended highlights of the Minnesota Wild at the Buffalo Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin and his teammates have walked beneath the same sign each time they've exited the Buffalo Sabres dressing room over the past two seasons. Before they take the ice, be it for practice or a game, they are greeted with the same two words.
Comments / 0