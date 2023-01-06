Read full article on original website
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny homeNick DavisBoise, ID
Popular food chain opens another new location in IdahoKristen WaltersCaldwell, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Best Pizza In Boise - Finding The Perfect PieIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Warm Up With A Glass Of Wine - Boise's Best Downtown WineriesIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Related
Boise State Football’s Biggest Rival Competes For National Title
The 2022-2023 college football season ends Monday night, as a national champion will be crowned. In a few years, there the playoffs will expand to twelve teams. Proponents of expansion say it will allow all teams to have an opportunity to win the championship. College football hopes the increase will replicate the intensity of college basketball's March Madness.
Aggies score season-low 59 points in loss to Boise State
BOISE (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State dropped its first Mountain West Conference game of teh season Saturday night, losing to Boise State, 82-59. The Broncos took control early, building an eight-point lead in the game’s first eight minutes. A quick 5-0 spurt from Utah State trimmed the deficit to a mere three points before a […]
KTVB
Boise State tops Utah State 82-59 behind Degenhart's big night
BOISE, Idaho — Tyson Degenhart's 19 points helped Boise State defeat Utah State 82-59 on Saturday night in front of a packed house at ExtraMile Arena. Degenhart had 10 rebounds for the Broncos (12-4, 2-1 Mountain West). Max Rice scored 14 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Chibuzo Agbo shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
KTVB
Boise State hosts Utah State in massive Mountain West clash
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team is still buzzing from Tuesday night's game-winning shot over San Jose State courtesy of Marcus Shaver Jr. from behind the arch. While it replays in the mind of Bronco Nation, there is no rest in the Mountain West Conference this...
Boise State Football’s Way Too Early 2023 Schedule
Unlike the 2022 season, the Broncos will face two out-of-conference opponents who are nationally known. The football staff will have a new offensive coordinator, Bush Hamdan, and Taylen Green. The Bronco defense will be a work in progress as several starters, including JR Skinner, will graduate or make a run to the NFL.
CBS Sports
Boise State vs. Utah State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Utah State 13-2; Boise State 11-4 The Boise State Broncos won both of their matches against the Utah State Aggies last season (62-59 and 68-57) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. The Broncos and Utah State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at ExtraMile Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Idaho standout girl wrestler wins prestigious West Coast tournament title months after father dies tragically
NAMPA, Idaho - With the unmistakable sound of the referee’s hand hitting the mat, Kadence Beck was unable to hold it in any longer. The Grangeville High School senior immediately rolled over and put her hands in front of her face to hide the tears. They were two and a half months in the making. ...
Wrestling: Vale’s Ava Collins stuns nationally-ranked opponent in Idaho’s Rollie Lane Invitational
Vale junior Ava Collins may have just picked up the biggest victory of her wrestling career in the form of a gold medal at the Rollie Lane Invitational in Idaho. Collins won the 145-pound title in Nampa with a dominant 7-1 decision win over Mia Furman of Mountain View (Idaho). Furman, a senior, is currently ranked No. 6 at 144 pounds in the National Girls High School Rankings compiled by USA Wrestling, Flowrestling and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Why Boise Continues To Drop Out of Top 10 Best Places to Live
Idaho has had an incredible run of great publicity for several years. We all became accustomed to the state or Boise being at the top of just about any good list. Even a once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic could not deflate the good news coming out of Boise, Idaho. 10 Reasons NOT To...
KIVI-TV
Nampa Maverik sold the winning $1 Million Idaho lottery ticket
NAMPA, Idaho — The Maverik store on Franklin Blvd in Nampa, Idaho sold the winning Idaho Million Dollar Raffle ticket this week. The winners of the million-dollar prize were Steve and Kim Mitchell. The Mitchell couple, who are regulars at the Maverik on Franklin, was surprised when one of their tickets had the winning numbers.
Idaho Raffle Winners Announced
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)— A Nampa couple plan to use their winnings from the Idaho $1,000,000 Dollar raffle for retirement after they discovered they had the winning ticket Tuesday. The Idaho Lottery announced Steve and Kim Mitchel won the popular $1,000,000 prize. Kim said she checked their tickets after watching the news— one was close, but not a winner—then the second ticket was the top prize. She then called her husband who didn’t believe her at first, “I thought she was messing with me,” Steve added. “Once she convinced me, I told her I’d be home in a few minutes.” The couple claimed their ticket when the Idaho Lottery first opened their door the next day; the last Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner waited a little more than a week before the deadline was up to claim the prize. Two $10,000 tickets have yet to be claimed, they were sold in Bannock and Bonneville counties. The Nampa Maverik that sold the winning ticket will also get $20,000.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
10 Tremendous Concerts Boise is Excited to See in 2023
After nearly 100 BIG concerts came to Boise area concert venues like ExtraMile Arena, Ford Idaho Center, Knitting Factory and Revolution Concert House in 2022, it's safe to say that live music is BACK!. A good chunk of those concerts were shows that were rescheduled from their original 2020 or...
Idaho State University Students Create Respite Program for Families with Individuals with Special Needs
MERIDIAN — Three students pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at Idaho State University recently started FIreFlies, a respite program for families with individuals who have special needs. Students Jensen Haigh, Lauren French, and Rachel Joern, presented their idea after researching a similar program at the University of...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Roof collapses at Idaho resort, injuring seven
MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital. As KIVI-TV reporter Steve Dent reports, it happened around two in...
Man Running on Southern Idaho Interstate Struck by a car, then a Semi, Dies at Scene
BOISE - Idaho State Police are investigating a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on Interstate 84. According to police, at about 12:11 p.m. on Saturday, near the Eagle Road exit on I-84, a 32-year-old male, from Meridian, was seen running on the interstate before he was struck by a 2008 Buick Enclave, driven by a 77-year-old male from Meridian. The pedestrian was then struck by a 2019 Freightliner commercial vehicle driven by a 66-year-old male from Caldwell.
STUDY: Boise Housing Market Dropped Significantly
Idaho and specifically Boise spent a lot of time at the top of real estate lists around the country. It seemed like everyone and their brother and their sister and their in-laws were moving to the Treasure Valley in 2020 and 2021 and even into much of 2022. There has been a noticeable slowdown in the housing market in the Boise area and this updated survey is proof of that.
Who Legally Gets The Ring In A Breakup in Idaho?
Let's face it, as much as we all would love for every engaged couple to live happily ever after through marriage and true love... it doesn't always work out that way. Things happen, life happens, and before you know it, you're both calling it quits before you even make it to the altar.
Made in Idaho: Mesquite Creek Outfitters
Mesquite Creek Outfitters Idaho has opened its doors, combining both shopping and sipping under the same roof.
Meridian man hit, killed by semi on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man was killed Saturday after being hit by a Buick Enclave and a Freightliner semi-truck on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Eastbound I-84 was blocked between State Highway 69 and Exit 46 – Meridian Road and Eagle Road –...
