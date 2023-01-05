Read full article on original website
Related
10 Texas Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives Have Closed
One Of My Favorite Shows To Binge Watch Is "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" Because It Gives You Great Ideas On Restaurants To Try When You're Visiting Another City. I've actually dined at a few of the spots that are located in Texas that have been featured on the popular "Food Network" show including "Casino El Camino" in Austin which is considered one of the BEST BURGERS you will try in the state.
Ready To Ghost Hunt In The New Year? 3 Places In Texas You Are Most Likely To Have A Ghost Encounter
I don't get it, I don't understand it, I will never be about that life, but not everyone is like me. Some folks are thrill-seekers and I simply live through them. I hear their stories, take their word for it, and vow, per usual never to visit any place that may be haunted, like ever. If you happen to be one of these ghost adventurers or hunters, then this list is definitely for you!
This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace
Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
Yes, You Still Need To Use A Blinker In Texas At A Roundabout
For most of us, we get it. Roundabouts aren't some kind of space-age technology placed in the middle of the road to confuse and confound, but instead keep the flow of traffic moving at a reasonable pace. Roundabouts are great, except when someone who has no idea what they're doing tries to use one.
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
Kick Off Your New Year by Legally Driving a Tank in Texas
Have you ever wished you could drive a genuine, army tank over vehicles and blow stuff to smithereens? In Texas, of course you can. Imagine hopping in a tank, driving over and crushing a few cars and then blowing something to bits. How cool would that be?. Then, just for...
Who Owns The Most Land In Texas? All Hail The King.
One day after going "down a rabbit hole" online about living off grid, owning land, and building self-sustaining communes, I found myself asking the question of who owns the most land in Texas. The answer? All hail the King. King Ranch Owns The Most Private Land In The State Of...
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
Looking For Affordable Champagne? Texas Is The Best Place For It.
Whether it's for ringing in the New Year or you're celebrating a very special moment with a loved one, champagne is a staple. If you're wanting to get your bottle on the cheap, so to speak, it turns out the Lone Star State is the place to be. If you're...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
FROM DECEMBER 5th, 2022: As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank...
The 5 Texas Cities That Landed In Top 25 Best For New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve is this weekend, and if you're still trying to decide what to do you're not alone. Maybe you're thinking of getting out of town, but aren't sure where to go. Here are the 5 Texas cities that landed in the top 25 best for New Year's Eve.
These Were The Wealthiest People In Texas At The End Of 2022
As the calendar rolls into 2023, there are plenty of people looking ahead to doing their taxes. No, seriously. While some people dread it, others look forward to the return they're expecting when they do their taxes. But right now, we're not talking about people who are excited about their...
What Makes Me Think This Texas Mascot Might Be A Bad Choice
We all have a soft spot for high school mascots. I still wear my high school team's logo with pride all these years later. It's a big part of growing up for some of us. However, it seems that some mascots could have probably used at least a second thought before being decided upon.
98.7 The Bomb
Jeremy Renner In Critical But Stable Condition After Accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner, known as Hawkeye in multiple movies and shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was seriously injured over the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend while he was plowing snow. According to Renner’s representative:. We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries...
98.7 The Bomb
Amarillo, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987thebomb.com
Comments / 0