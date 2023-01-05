Read full article on original website
Bini: Sargent Ranch quarry is important to building Santa Clara County’s sustainable future
The proposed Sargent Ranch sand and gravel quarry in lower Santa Clara County presents the Bay Area with a unique opportunity to help the region develop a sustainable, locally-sourced vital building material while ensuring long-term protections for ecological and tribal resources. The construction-grade sand at the site is a key...
Power outages affecting Palo Alto Utilities customers
Update, 11 p.m. Power has been restored to all but 171 Palo Alto Utilities customers in the 94303 ZIP code, according to the department’s outage map. Check the city’s outage map for the latest utilities information. Update, 10:40 p.m. There are 1,550 Palo Alto Utilities customers in the...
Strong winds trigger outages in various Palo Alto neighborhoods
More than 700 customers were without power in Palo Alto on Saturday night and Sunday morning after a tree fell on a power line, according to City of Palo Alto Utilities. The outage in the Crescent Park and Duveneck/St. Francis area was one of several that utility officials were dealing with this weekend, as heavy winds downed trees and power lines in various sections of the city. It initially affected more than 700 customers, though all but about 100 had their power in this area restored by 10:45 p.m. on Saturday. The remainder got their power back by about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the utility.
Around Town: Stanford removes Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative website amid backlash
Read news about controversy surrounding Stanford’s Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative, a new docuseries about a 1998 Palo Alto murder and an artist with local ties who’ll contribute to the Hearts in San Francisco 2023 project. HARMFUL LANGUAGE … Stanford University has taken down its Elimination of Harmful...
Bay Area braces for another rainstorm with strong winds
As the Bay Area enjoyed a sunny break from the stormy weather, the National Weather Service issued an updated timeline Sunday morning about the heavy rain that was soon to come into the region. Forecasters said that Sunday afternoon was the last chance to prepare for a storm that will...
Bay Area receives 2-4 inches of rain in mid-week storm; another soaking expected in coming days
Between 2 and 4 inches of rain doused much of the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday, with rainfall totals as high as 5 inches at some higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service. The region received the most rainfall from Skyline Boulevard along the Peninsula down to the Santa...
It's going to rain again. Here's what you can expect.
A windy and wet weekend is on tap for the Bay Area, with the National Weather Service forecasting a “significant” storm system arriving Saturday afternoon on the Midpeninsula and lasting through Sunday. A second, bigger storm will come in early Monday and leave on Tuesday. As with the...
Dublin school board welcomes new leadership
At a recent meeting the Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustees saw several major changes in leadership, with newly elected trustees and the next board president and vice president sworn in, along with the departure of one of its most prominent officials. On Dec. 13, district staff certified the...
Holiday Fund: Nonprofit empowers parents to be their kids' first teachers
Two years ago, Claudia Diaz was worried that her son Geraldo wouldn’t be ready for kindergarten. He didn’t seem to be developing vocabulary skills as quickly as she expected, so the East Palo Alto mom decided to enroll in Learning Home Volunteers, a program aimed at training parents how to use daily play activities to teach their children vocabulary, numbers, problem solving and other kindergarten-ready skills.
Want to downsize? Start decluttering now
The best time for an older person to downsize and move from a longtime home is “when you want to — not when you have to; not after you’ve fallen down the stairs and broken something, or your health is such that you have fewer options,” said Nancy Goldcamp, a longtime real estate agent with Coldwell Banker in Palo Alto.
DA clears Pleasanton police of criminal wrongdoing for fatal shooting in February 2022
The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has concluded no criminal charges will be filed against the two police officers who shot and killed a man armed with a knife outside a Pleasanton apartment while responding to a domestic violence call that turned into a standoff early last year, Pleasanton police announced Friday.
Robber steals purse from woman parked near Greer Park
A woman sitting in her parked car was the victim of strong-arm robbery around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, near Greer Park in Palo Alto, according to a police press release. The woman, who is in her seventies, had just returned to her car, which was parked in the 1000 block of Tanland Drive, near Amarillo Avenue. She put her purse on the front passenger seat and was sitting in her vehicle when she noticed a man get out of a vehicle that had just pulled up across the street. That man walked over to her car, opened the passenger side door, and tried to take her purse, Palo Alto police reported.
Livermore police investigate daytime shooting with person grazed by bullet
A person was hurt when they were grazed by a bullet in a daytime shooting incident in the heart of Livermore on Thursday, according to city police. The situation occurred at around 2:45 p.m. Thursday when Livermore police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Enos Way and Junction Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting, according to the department.
