New York City, NY

yonkerstimes.com

Fentanyl-Laced, Fake Prescription Pills-The Most Dangerous Drug Ever

DEA New York and NYC’s Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor Seize Record Amounts of Fentanyl-Laced, Fake Prescription Pills and Fentanyl Powder During 2022. Most Dangerous Drug to Ever Hit the Streets Leads to over 2,300 Fatal Overdoses in NYC. The Drug Enforcement Administration, New York Division and New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fallriverreporter.com

Dominican man admits to delivering several kilos of heroin, elephant tranquilizer to New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts

BOSTON – A Dominican man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Boston to conspiring to traffic multiple kilograms of heroin and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic to states on the East Coast. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Kelvin Regalado pleaded guilty to one count of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Shore News Network

Second NYC school safety agent arrested this week

NEW YORK, NY – The NYPD announced the arrest of a second school safety agent on Saturday. The news comes just days after another safety agent was arrested for obstruction of justice on Wednesday. According to police, Chemise Kane, 37, was arrested and charged with aggravated harassment by phone. The details of the harassment were not released by police at this time. Another New York City public official has been arrested and charged for obstruction governmental administration and for providing false information regarding and incident. Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, works for the city as a school safety agent. She was arrested The post Second NYC school safety agent arrested this week appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
NBC New York

NYC COVID Rates Top 30% as XBB Rages; These Neighborhoods Are Seeing Worst Spread Now

COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are now over 30%, as the most transmissible variant of the virus yet rages through the region, sparking international concern. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Brooklyn's East Flatbush section is up to 30.43%, according to the latest city data. And other boroughs are nearly as bad - positivity rates top 27% in the Astoria section of Queens and 22% in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State

It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Philly

Trader Joe's sued over alleged heavy metals in dark chocolate

Trader Joe's customers in New York filed two separate class-action lawsuits against the company this week, alleging that the grocery store chain failed to warn customers about heavy metals found in its dark chocolate. One lawsuit argues that Trader Joe's should have known there were traces of cadmium and lead in the chocolate. Instead, Trader Joe's allegedly decided to "ignore the health of the consuming public in pursuit of profit," the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York states.The lawsuit, filed Wednesday on behalf of New York City resident Tamakia Herd, also alleges Trader Joe's purposely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY

