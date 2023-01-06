this is not new and Biden damn well knows it ... yet, for over two years he has ignored the damage his trump hating cancelations of working policies has been eroding our country's safety refusing to face the problems he caused ... worst president this country has ever seen ...
You would think we the people could stop a president from wreaking our country.Is there not one above him to stop him going against our constitution.What is the supreme court for?
Yet article after article trying to make these invaders looks like victims!!At this very moment Lines and lines of full grown adults sitten in public area's like bums waiten' for handouts and receiving them!! Not to even mention 85% are single men aged 18-36 with zero paperwork to verify who they claim to be,They obviously abandoned their own families and countries in their supposed time of need..Next they will be flying signs in the middle of the road sayen' "HOMELESS ANYTHING WILL HELP".... WELL AS SOON AS THEY LEARN THE ALPHABET OR EVEN A FEW LETTERS..WHAT A FLIPPEN CRUEL JOKE THIS IS TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WHO FUND THIS COUNTRY, IT MOST CERTAINLY AIN'T THE 1%...I think all AMERICAN'S should stop paying taxes until our administration does something anything with merit regarding this INVASION!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Agent Shot & Survived 12 Smuggling Schemes Averted El Paso Station Encompassing Otero County, AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
