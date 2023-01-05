A few years ago, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) estimated that the mortality rate for released snook caught on the Gulf coast was only 2.13 percent. The research is clear that carefully releasing snook can help ensure that released fish continue to live after release. I think most of us understand, too, that this is a concept that holds true for just about any species of fish we catch and release. However, maintaining lower mortality rates among released fish requires that anglers take careful measures in how they catch, handle, and release the fish, particularly trophy sized fish.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO