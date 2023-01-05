Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Area county mayors say regional projects will reap benefits for economic development
The mayors of Carter, Sullivan and Washington counties say a number of collaborative projects on education, drug recovery and economic development are set to yield benefits for Northeast Tennessee. Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, who joined Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy in speaking to...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County lawmakers outline legislative agendas for General Assembly
Re-evaluating reading proficiency goals for students, improving vocational education and expanding insurance coverage for diagnostic tests for cancer are among the legislative priorities of state legislators representing Washington County. State Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, both say continuing to address problems of student learning losses stemming from...
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough to hire new police investigator with state grant
The Jonesborough Police Department will be getting an investigator to primarily investigate violent crime using a $93,000 grant from the Tennessee Violent Crime Intervention Fund. Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday authorized staff to apply for the grant, which does not require any matching funds and must be...
Johnson City Press
Erwin BMA rejects LPRF grant, appoints interim fire chief
The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to reject a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant awarded to the town for renovations to Fishery Park and instead move forward with taking bids for a new playground during Monday’s meeting. The $500,000 LPRF grant was originally awarded to the...
TN identifies spot in Morristown as a potential site for future industrial development
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said Monday that a site in Morristown showed promise as a future spot for industrial development. The department's "Certified Sites" program is meant to help local governments across the state prepare large sites to be "construction ready" for...
Johnson City Press
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter at capacity for dogs
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 64 dogs and 74 cats in the two weeks before Dec. 28, causing it to stop intake for dogs. “For the whole entire past year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs. We always have probably three times as many cats as we do dogs in the building at any given time, but this year we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs coming in,” said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. “And typically, you know, spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December.”
Johnson City Press
Christmas cold freezes out Carter County Jail chiller
ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave. Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will reimburse the loss, less the deductible.
Johnson City Press
Washington County Schools focus on culture, professional development to avoid teacher shortage
Amid a nationwide teacher shortage, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd shares the district’s strategies for attracting and retaining quality teachers. The school system currently has a teacher retention rate of over 90%.
Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified as corrections officer
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as a corrections officer, authorities confirmed to News Channel 11. Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis told News Channel 11 on Monday that Ava Renee Morgan, 41, worked at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority. The […]
Holding landlords accountable, legal tips for renters
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I’m trapped in a lease and my landlord isn’t keeping up their […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport nets lion's share of state water grants
KINGSPORT — More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants has been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million.
Johnson City Press
United Way hits 2022 campaign goal as new year begins
The United Way of Greater Kingsport has met its goal of raising $3 million. “We are grateful for the generosity of the Kingsport community – citizens, employees and companies,” Danelle Glasscock, executive director for the United Way of Greater Kingsport, said. “These dollars allow us to continue to invest into the non-profit community at comparable levels from the previous years.”
wjhl.com
TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 7
Jan. 7, 1886: The Comet alerted readers that “A proposition to create a new civil district out of the neighborhood around Limestone was defeated by a vote of 13 to 16. A motion was made to reconsider and then the whole subject is continued until April court. Considerable feeling was exhibited in the matter and some attempts were made to bring politics into it. We think the new district should be created. The people of Limestone now have to go two miles to vote. An additional district would be a great convenience to them and would not wrong or injury to any one else.”
Johnson City Press
Sullivan, Hawkins sees $10 million boon in water infrasctructure
More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants have been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million. Bluff City is set to receive almost $748,000, Surgoinsville will receive $826,000 and Rogersville is expected to receive $$1.9 million.
wvlt.tv
Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee
According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
Remains found in golf bag at Douglas Lake identified through DNA Doe Project
Remains of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato of Knoxville were found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019.
Johnson City Press
Hope Haven hosts flag raising ceremony
KINGSPORT — A new flag flies on Lynn Garden Drive after Hope Haven Ministries hosted a flag raising ceremony Saturday afternoon. Hope Haven Ministries is nonprofit offering assistance to the area's homeless population. The organization has two resale stores, with the most recent location opening last March.
Johnson City Press
Northeast State to offer phlebotomy classes
Starting Feb. 9, Workforce Solutions at Northeast State Community College will offer phlebotomy classes at the Kingsport, Tennessee campus this semester. “Phlebotomists specialize in drawing blood and work in hospitals, clinics, medical offices, laboratories, and public health facilities,” read the description for Northeast’s website. The occupation is expected to experience higher growth than the national average, according to Data USA.
