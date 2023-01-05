The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 64 dogs and 74 cats in the two weeks before Dec. 28, causing it to stop intake for dogs. “For the whole entire past year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs. We always have probably three times as many cats as we do dogs in the building at any given time, but this year we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs coming in,” said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. “And typically, you know, spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO