The Jan. 6 rioter who led a mob that chased a Capitol police officer said he wants to go back to being a 'family man'
The rioter ran after a Capitol cop up the building's steps as senators huddled in a room nearby. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Former Head Of D.C. National Guard Says If Black People Led Capitol Riot, More People Would’ve Died
William J. Walker, the former head of the D.C National Guard during the Capitol Riot, told the January 6 Committee the law enforcement response would’ve been much different if the rioters were Black people. “You know, as a law enforcement officer, there were—I saw enough to where I would...
Rapper who posed on cop car at US Capitol riots on Jan. 6 has been sentenced
WASHINGTON — The FBI experienced considerable difficulty tracking down many of the rioters who illegally stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But federal agents had no problem whatsoever in finding rapper Bugzie the Don. Why was it so easy? Glad you asked. The Virginia-born and bred rapper,...
Trump Sued for $10 Million in Connection With Death of Capitol Cop
Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election, is being sued for millions in connection with the death of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. As previously reported, Sicknick died in January 2021 after suffering two strokes following the Capitol riot, which itself was preceded by Trump’s aforementioned loss. In a statement in April of that year, U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said it accepted the findings from D.C.’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, notably the determination that he had died from natural causes.
Trump, Convicted Rioters Sued for Wrongful Death of Capitol Police Officer
The loved ones of a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died the day after the Jan. 6 riots two years ago are suing former President Donald Trump and two convicted rioters for wrongful death. A representative for Brian Sicknick’s estate filed the lawsuit in D.C. U.S. District Court Thursday, just...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Why Donald Trump is not fearing a Justice Department indictment
The U.S. House’s Jan. 6 committee has performed its task with a dignity that verges on parody. Their solemnity was justified; an investigation into a violent ambush of elected officials at the U.S. Capitol wouldn’t play right with a laugh track. At the same time, such seriousness could also come off at times as a precious lack of self-awareness: Couldn’t they have at least acknowledged, just once, that the machinery of traditional politics, mainstream media and the law has separately and in concert been trying for years to encumber former President Donald Trump with but a single meaningful consequence for a myriad of things (financial corruption, sexual assault — hey, remember he was impeached, twice!) and so far have failed?
Suspected White Supremacist Who Used Noose To Threaten To Kill Black People Pleads Guilty To Hate Crimes
A suspected white supremacist in Michigan pleaded guilty federal hate crimes for threatening to kill people supporting Black Lives Matter. The post Suspected White Supremacist Who Used Noose To Threaten To Kill Black People Pleads Guilty To Hate Crimes appeared first on NewsOne.
Leaked text: Louie Gohmert urged White House to use “loyal DOJ personnel” to prove antifa did Jan. 6
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas & the Capitol Riot of January 6th, 2021. (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) Newly revealed text messages from former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows' phone show that former Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, was a true believer in the false conspiracy theory that Antifa was really behind the January 6th Capitol riots.
Proud Boys Leader Told Jan. 6 Investigators Oath Keepers Dropped His Name for Clout
Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers can’t keep their stories straight on how well they —and their leaders—know each other as investigators look into possible collaboration between the two groups in the violent Capitol riot. Enrique Tarrio, the former “chairman” of the Proud Boys, and Stewart Rhodes,...
Congress passed a bill removing a bust from the Capitol of the Supreme Court justice who authored an infamous decision denying citizenship to Black Americans
The bill passed both chambers by voice vote, and former Chief Justice Roger Taney's bust is now set to be replaced by a bust of Thurgood Marshall.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Donald Trump Hit With Yet Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Stack Up
The former president is being sued along with two Capitol rioters over the death of officer Brian Sicknick.
Estate of Capitol officer who died of after the Jan. 6 riot files wrongful death suit against Trump
Brian Sicknick had two strokes following the deadly Jan. 6 riot, with his examiners saying he died of natural causes. Despite this, his estate filed a $10 million lawsuit against Donald Trump.
Trump Accused in Lawsuit of Causing Jan. 6 Cop Brian Sicknick’s Wrongful Death
The estate of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died a day after responding to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, sued Donald Trump on Thursday, alleging the former president and his “false and incendiary” rhetoric had a hand in the officer’s death. In their 47-page suit,...
Partner of fallen Capitol Officer Sicknick sues Trump, rioters involved in assault
The partner of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who died after responding to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, sued former President Trump and two rioters charged with assaulting Sicknick.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
Georgia special grand jury wraps up probe of Trump, allies
ATLANTA (AP) — A special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia appears to be wrapping up its work, but many questions remain. The investigation is one of several that could result in criminal charges against the former president as […]
