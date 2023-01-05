Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
A Grief That Never Ends: Chronic Sorrow
Chronic sorrow is a continuous grief response to non-death-related loss experiences which are reoccurring in nature. Living a cyclical experience of loss, uncertainty, and disequilibrium is exhausting and disorienting. People who experience chronic sorrow often benefit from the presence of people who can companion alongside them over a long duration...
Stuck in Grief and Clutter
Grief manifests in many forms – including clutter and hoarding. See how advice columnist Amy Dickinson advises this man who feels stuck in grief in this installment of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. I am a single gay man in my early 60s. I am having a real problem...
How to Support a Loved One Going Through Depression
This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. You won’t get a notification when someone you love has entered an abyss of emptiness. There are no alerts for depression. And no matter how hard you try, sheer willpower will not be enough to get them through it. There'll be times, especially in the early stages, when you’ll feel helpless and wonder: “What should I do now?”, “Can I be useful?” or “What if I get sucked in, too?”
healthcareguys.com
Finding Sobriety: Understanding the Addiction Recovery Journey of Hope, Faith, and Healing
For many, sobriety is the ultimate goal. But the journey to sobriety can be incredibly difficult, especially for an addict. It often requires a deep level of commitment and dedication to one’s own recovery process. It’s also important to remember that there is hope, faith, and healing for those struggling with addiction.
psychologytoday.com
Hope for Couples Coping with Shared Childhood Trauma
Trauma is more common than we'd want to believe1, affecting 50 to 60 percent of individuals over the course of a lifetime, according to the National Center for PTSD. Not everyone with trauma develops symptoms sufficient to meet diagnostic criteria for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). The lifetime rate of PTSD in the U.S. population averages 8 percent for women and 4 percent of men, which means that as the population grows, the total number of people in the US with PTSD is growing, from estimates of 12 million people a few years ago to nearly 20 million.
WebMD
New Year, Same Depression
New Year's resolutions while depressed … are they possible?. Every year when New Year's rolls around, people put unrealistic expectations on themselves to complete as many New Year's resolutions as possible. It becomes a competition of who can transform into their “ideal self” on January 1. This pressure can be too much for people in general, but especially if you struggle with depression.
sippycupmom.com
9 Tips for Healing Through the Trauma of Divorce
Divorce is often overwhelming for divorcees. With all the changes, challenges, and rearrangements people undergo serious stress and pressure when their marriage comes to an end. This is what makes divorce trauma a serious issue that affects many people and their families going through marriage termination. So if you have divorce on the horizon, discover what divorce trauma may bring to you and how to cope with it to move on to a better life.
psychologytoday.com
Grief Comes Home to the Psychotherapist
Like many mental health colleagues, I list grief as an area of professional interest on my practice website. I lost many patients in the early years of the AIDS epidemic, and, over the following decades, experienced the death of both parents, relatives, friends, and colleagues. These losses reinforced my sense that I was a psychotherapist knowledgeable about grief.
'Kids React' Star Lia Marie Johnson Revealed How Drugs Derailed Her Life & 'Love' Saved Her
Lia Marie Johnson, a former child star from the popular YouTube series Kids React, is opening up about her experience with substance abuse with her followers, and her story is heart-wrenching. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. In a new video uploaded to...
Opinion: Your Grief is Proportionate to Your Love
Tonight, my grief is a wild, roaring thing, and I am weeping alone in a quiet house. I have no one to blame but myself. After all, I summoned it here. It was an impulse, really. I was craving something sweet and feeling unsettled, and I saw a bag of treats on the counter. I sorted through it, and my fingers stalled on a small Milky Way bar. I touched it, and I could suddenly feel my father’s mother stuffing them in the pocket of a leather jacket she gave me. The same leather jacket, worn and falling to pieces, hangs in my closet, and I cannot get rid of it. If I checked the pockets, I might find a candy bar there now.
Comments / 0