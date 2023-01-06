Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild’s Top 3 Prospects From the 2023 World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) has come to a close with Team Canada wearing some new gold hardware around their necks for the second time in only five months. In one of the closest and more competitive World Juniors in recent history, the Minnesota Wild were very well represented with five prospects spanning across five teams, including a player on all four in the semi-finals.
Minnesota Wild recall Zane McIntyre on emergency basis
Yesterday, we covered how Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson was dealing with an unspecified illness. The Athletic’s Michael Russo reported yesterday that there was “no recall anticipated” despite Gustavsson’s status, but now it seems the team has changed course. Today the Wild announced that goalie Zane...
Connor Bedard looks more than ready to lead NHL’s next crop of young stars
There will never be another Wayne Gretzky, never be another Mike Bossy, never be another Mario Lemieux and there will never be another Bobby Orr. But there is always a next generation. There are always Next Ones coming who salivate the imagination — the way there was Eric Lindros, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Jack Hughes, and the way there is Connor Bedard. Bedard put on a show for victorious Team Canada in the World Juniors and capped it with an on-ice interview following his team’s 3-2 overtime victory over Team Czechia in Halifax that made this 17-year-old (!) poster boy for...
NHL
Wild at Sabres
WILD (22-13-2) at SABRES (19-15-2) 7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, BSN, BSWI, ESPN+, SN NOW. Jordan Greenway -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno. Brandon Duhaime -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Hartman. Mason Shaw -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves. Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon. Jonas Brodin -- Matt Dumba. Jon...
Yardbarker
Young guns Tage Thompson, Kirill Kaprizov clash as Sabres face Wild
Paced by 25-year-old stars, the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov, along with the Buffalo Sabres and Tage Thompson, are currently playing some of their best hockey this season. Kaprizov's visiting Wild aim for a 10th victory in 12 games, while trying to keep Thompson and the Sabres from winning their...
Yardbarker
Oilers Have Defensive Fix by Trading for Predators’ Ekholm
The Edmonton Oilers are in a dogfight for a playoff spot, similar to last season. They will be getting Evander Kane back in the lineup, but scoring hasn’t necessarily been their problem this season. The depth scoring hasn’t been great but is improving as some of the young players get more comfortable. What has hampered the Oilers is defensive inconsistencies.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Jets
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (5-1 L vs WPG), Dec. 29 (4-2 L @ WPG), Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-24-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 9-14-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last...
NHL
STL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' (15-21-3) homestand continues with a matchup against the Blues (19-17-3) tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the contest:. 1. The Habs' first home game of 2023 didn't go as planned on Thursday night, falling 4-1 to the Rangers. Joel Armia scored the lone goal for Montreal. It was his first goal of the season. Head coach Gerard Gallant's squad scored three times in the second period courtesy of Chris Kreider, Braden Schneider and Filip Chytil, which gave New York a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the final frame. That ultimately sealed the deal. Chytil added an empty-netter late in regulation. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves in the loss. The Canadiens are 0-6-1 in their last seven contests. Allen will get the start again tonight.
NHL
Game Preview: 01.08.22 at ARI
PIT: 19-13-6 (44 pts) | ARI: 13-20-5 (31 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins finish up their three-game road trip with a visit to Mullett Arena to take on the Arizona Coyotes for their final meeting of the 2022-23 season. Earlier this season, Pittsburgh took down Arizona 6-2 in the team's season opener. Sidney Crosby recorded a team-high three points (1G-2A) in the win. Pittsburgh has won nine-consecutive games against Arizona, and have points in each of its last 12 games (11-0-1) dating back to Feb. 29, 2016. The Penguins are 6-0-0 against Central Division teams, outscoring opponents 28-12 in those six games. The Penguins have won seven of their last eight games versus Western Conference opponents. They are 9-6-0 versus the West this season.
NHL
Maple Leafs host Indigenous Celebration game, sport custom warmup jerseys
Ojibwe artist designs sweaters, players gifted beaded medallions from tribe. The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted their Indigenous Celebration game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. The Maple Leafs wore custom warm up jerseys designed by Indigenous artist Tyler Tabobondung Rushnell before their game against the Detroit Red Wings. Rushnell was inspired...
The Hockey Writers
Devils News & Rumors: Hughes, Hamilton, Zetterlund & More
Welcome to New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, a weekly segment that will be released every Friday this season. Since our last edition, the team has continued to struggle and is 1-1-1 to start the 2023 calendar year. The good news is reinforcements are coming, as the club got two...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Hamilton takes stand, inspires change at Flyers arena
27-year-old events director dynamo behind updating code of conduct at Wells Fargo Center. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Philadelphia Flyers director, events Lyric Hamilton, who was instrumental in Wells Fargo Center updating its code of conduct.
NBC Sports
Aube-Kubel makes case to stay with goals in consecutive games
WASHINGTON — For the first time this season, the Capitals are approaching a situation in which they will have too many healthy players. The injury-plagued Caps have endured several stretches without key stars and at least one in John Carlson is still out indefinitely. However, both Nicklas Backstrom and...
Yardbarker
Nashville Predators Face Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals Tonight
The Nashville Predators will barely have time to recover from their frenetic win last night over the Carolina Hurricanes before taking the ice tonight at Capital One Arena to face the 22-13-6 Washington Capitals. Like Nashville, Washington will be playing their second game in a back to back tonight after...
NHL
Blues at Wild
BLUES (19-18-3) at WILD (22-13-3) 7 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSNX, BSMW, ESPN+, SN NOW. Alexey Toropchenko -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Tyler Pitlick. Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body) Jordan Greenway -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno. Brandon Duhaime -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Hartman. Mason Shaw -- Connor Dewar --...
NHL
FEATURE: Campbell starting to heat up
EDMONTON, AB - The Soup has been simmering as of late and the Oilers hope that now, he is just right. After a lot of hard work and an equipment change, Jack Campbell has started putting together some solid performances in the blue paint for the Oilers. In the last week, he came into the Seattle Kraken game in relief of Stuart Skinner, albeit with a quiet three-save performance, and followed it up with a 20-save victory over the Islanders on Thursday.
FOX Sports
Colorado in action against Florida following overtime victory
Florida Panthers (18-19-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (20-15-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Florida Panthers after the Avalanche took down the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Colorado has a 20-15-3 record overall and a 9-7-3 record on its home...
Yardbarker
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 4-2 loss to San Jose
The Ontario Reign gave up four third-period goals and dropped their 6th straight loss of the 2022-23 campaign. ONT: Tyler Madden (6) ASST: Lias Andersson (9), T.J. Tynan (27) SJ: Thomas Bordeleau (16) ASST: Patrick Sieloff (6), Darren Brady (3) SJ: Darren Brady (1) ASST: Artemi Kniazev (10), C.J. Seuss...
