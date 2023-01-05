ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Daily Free Press

Three games, six takeaways from a terrific Frozen Fenway weekend

The return of the Winter Classic to Boston saw outdoor hockey return to America’s most historic ballpark. With that, the idea of outdoor college hockey could not be removed from the mind of almost every college hockey fan in the New England area and beyond. Friday featured a women’s...
Terriers’ slow start costs them Desert Hockey Classic trophy, 3-2

Following a 5-1 victory over Air Force on Friday, the Boston University men’s hockey team (13-6-0, 8-4-0 Hockey East) faced the Michigan Tech University Huskies (14-6-3, 7-4-3 CCHA) in the Desert Hockey Classic title game where they fell 3-2. A slow start and overall lackluster showing from the Terriers...
Women’s hockey shut out by Northeastern, 6-0

The Boston University women’s hockey team (7-14-0, 6-11-0 Hockey East) headed to Matthews Arena this afternoon for a matinee matchup with the Northeastern University Huskies (19-2-1, 15-2-1 HE) where they were shut out 6-0. “It was Northeastern’s day today,” Head Coach Brian Durocher said post-game. “And while I liked...
