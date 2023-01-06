ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

thecomeback.com

Broncos make huge Jim Harbaugh decision

When the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett earlier this month, it did not take long for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to emerge as a potential candidate to replace him. Those rumors seemed to get a little bit more serious recently with reports that Harbaugh would take an NFL job if it’s offered and that the Broncos would offer him an absolutely massive contract, and it looks like things could be headed in that direction.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Newest NFL team enter Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes

Current Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh could return to the Indianapolis Colts as head coach. Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer shared the news Sunday. Jay Glazer links Jim Harbaugh to Indianapolis https://t.co/Vwsdl0BEqS — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) January 8, 2023 The Denver Broncos are already linked to Harbaugh’s potential return to the Read more... The post Newest NFL team enter Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Lovie Smith fired hours after costing Texans top pick

Lovie Smith cost the Houston Texans the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by going for two and the win on Sunday, but that is no longer his problem. The Texans fired Smith hours after their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Team owner Cal McNair issued a statement thanking Smith for his... The post Lovie Smith fired hours after costing Texans top pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
Laker Pioneer

Spartans split on holiday trip to South Dakota

The Orono boys basketball team, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, traveled to Sioux Falls and Mitchell, South Dakota to compete in the Hoop City Classic. On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Spartans brought their 4-0 record to the Sanford Pentagon to take on undefeated Sioux Falls Jefferson, the No. 1 ranked team in South Dakota’s big class. The Pentagon, featuring its Heritage Court designed to pay homage to 1950s basketball, served as a fantastic back drop for this intriguing match-up. Jefferson featured a line-up of...
ORONO, MN

