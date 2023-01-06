Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Broncos make huge Jim Harbaugh decision
When the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett earlier this month, it did not take long for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to emerge as a potential candidate to replace him. Those rumors seemed to get a little bit more serious recently with reports that Harbaugh would take an NFL job if it’s offered and that the Broncos would offer him an absolutely massive contract, and it looks like things could be headed in that direction.
Potential Jim Harbaugh Replacement Emerges For Michigan Football
Michigan's football season is in the rearview mirror, but fans are less certain than ever of Jim Harbaugh's coaching future. According to a Sunday report, the Carolina Panthers rebuffed Harbaugh's efforts at a coaching job after the two had met. Harbaugh also released a statement through the ...
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview for Denver Broncos job
Here we go again, apparently. While Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh continues to say he fully intends to be coaching the Michigan Wolverines in 2023, he has constantly left himself an out, insisting “no one knows the future.” Apparently, he’s covering all bases. Harbaugh and Michigan...
Newest NFL team enter Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes
Current Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh could return to the Indianapolis Colts as head coach. Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer shared the news Sunday. Jay Glazer links Jim Harbaugh to Indianapolis https://t.co/Vwsdl0BEqS — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) January 8, 2023 The Denver Broncos are already linked to Harbaugh’s potential return to the Read more... The post Newest NFL team enter Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lovie Smith fired hours after costing Texans top pick
Lovie Smith cost the Houston Texans the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by going for two and the win on Sunday, but that is no longer his problem. The Texans fired Smith hours after their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Team owner Cal McNair issued a statement thanking Smith for his... The post Lovie Smith fired hours after costing Texans top pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety
Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
The eight schools that have repeated as college football national champions
The schools that have repeated as college football national champions include are some of sports' biggest names. Georgia can join the group Monday.
Transfer OL target Micah Mazzccua sets commitment date
Auburn has already addressed multiple needs for the 2023 season through the transfer portal. The Tigers have added multiple defensive linemen and offensive tackles but so far have been unable to snag an interior offensive lineman. That could be changing soon as interior offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua will be announcing...
Michigan's Notice of Allegations and the Jim Harbaugh NFL rumors, explained
Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. Are you wondering about the severity of Michigan’s alleged NCAA violations and whether Jim Harbaugh is heading back to the NFL? We’re here to help. Even after it was...
Bernie Kosar removed from Browns vs. Steelers game coverage after bet
Kosar played for the Browns after graduating from the University of Miami. Over nine seasons as quarterback, he led the Browns to three American Football Conference championship games.
Teams are preparing for the possibility of LeBron James forcing trade
Although the Los Angeles Lakers are on a five-game winning streak without Anthony Davis, LeBron James doesn’t seem that happy. After a road loss to the Miami Heat in late December, he publicly voiced his frustration at playing on a non-contending team, and he showed his frustration again more recently in an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic.
Spartans split on holiday trip to South Dakota
The Orono boys basketball team, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, traveled to Sioux Falls and Mitchell, South Dakota to compete in the Hoop City Classic. On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Spartans brought their 4-0 record to the Sanford Pentagon to take on undefeated Sioux Falls Jefferson, the No. 1 ranked team in South Dakota’s big class. The Pentagon, featuring its Heritage Court designed to pay homage to 1950s basketball, served as a fantastic back drop for this intriguing match-up. Jefferson featured a line-up of...
