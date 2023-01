The Seattle Mariners and outfielder Mitch Ha- whoops pardon me, outfielder A.J. Pollock are in agreement on a one-year, $7 million deal. Pollock brings a big stick against left-handed pitching, and will likely be in the DH rotation the team has alluded to recently. The Mariners are likely only one more bat away from being ready for 2023.

