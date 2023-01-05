ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
TULSA, OK
fox5ny.com

Police: 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabs brother, 9, to death

OKLAHOMA - A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa, Oklahoma by his 12-year-old sister, according to police. Officers were called Thursday night to a home in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S. and found the boy being treated by paramedics. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were performing CPR to the victim.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Broken Arrow home where family of eight died has been demolished

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. Back in October, the bodies of eight people, including six children, were found in a house fire. Police said the family died as a result of a murder-suicide but never disclosed who was responsible for the deaths.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Bartlesville PD searching for missing teen

BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared Jan. 2. Police said Gideon Stevenson Fridenberg’s parents reported him as a runaway around 9:00 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023 to officers. He was last seen in his bedroom at their home near West 14th Street and Southwest Colorado Avenue around 7:00 p.m. the same evening.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant

TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
TULSA, OK
TheDailyBeast

12-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed Her 9-Year-Old Brother While Parents Slept, Cops Say

A 12-year-old girl has been taken into custody by police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after cops say she fatally stabbed her little brother while their parents slept upstairs. First responders arrived at the apartment and began performing CPR on the boy, 9, before rushing him to the hospital for emergency surgery. Cops say the boy died at the hospital around 2:30 a.m. Friday. The names of the children and their parents were not released by police. The older sister is being held at a juvenile justice center in Tulsa. Read it at News On 6
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy