Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
OKLAHOMA - A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa, Oklahoma by his 12-year-old sister, according to police. Officers were called Thursday night to a home in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S. and found the boy being treated by paramedics. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were performing CPR to the victim.
TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-old girl is accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother on Thursday at an apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call at 11:43 p.m. CST about a stabbing involving two juveniles at the River Bank Plaza Apartments.
Broken Arrow home where family of eight died has been demolished
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. Back in October, the bodies of eight people, including six children, were found in a house fire. Police said the family died as a result of a murder-suicide but never disclosed who was responsible for the deaths.
Suspect uses mother’s name during arrest, says stolen truck was borrowed
TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she was caught with several grams of marijuana inside a stolen truck. Officers were notified about a stolen truck near Apache and Peoria on Sunday, thanks to the department’s Flock Safety System. The stolen truck was...
Tulsa County judge to decide whether 4 people will stand trial for 2022 murder
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge is expected to rule whether four people will stand trial after they were arrested for the shooting death of a woman at the Center of the Universe in 2022. It’s expected at 1:30 p.m. Monday that four of five people arrested in...
OCSO Searching for Convenience Store Burglary Suspect Near Sand Springs
The Osage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at the Shop and Save Convenience Store at State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Road near Sand Springs on Saturday at about 2:40am. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, It appears that a male with most of his...
Bartlesville PD searching for missing teen
BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared Jan. 2. Police said Gideon Stevenson Fridenberg’s parents reported him as a runaway around 9:00 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023 to officers. He was last seen in his bedroom at their home near West 14th Street and Southwest Colorado Avenue around 7:00 p.m. the same evening.
A community is mourning the loss of a child who was allegedly murdered by his sister.
Broken Arrow Police Searching For 911 Dispatchers
Broken Arrow Police said there is a serious need for 911 dispatchers. "I don't know that I can put into words how important it is, we are the immediate first link within one to three rings for help," said dispatcher Lisa Smith. Smith has been a dispatcher in Broken Arrow...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
Man seen wearing women's underwear as mask arrested by Tulsa police for alleged larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested an alleged porch pirate with an "unusual and questionably effective" mask. On Jan. 6, Tulsa police were made aware of a porch pirate case in a neighborhood near South Olympia and West 51st. TPD says they were provided...
Deputies investigating double murder in Oklahoma town
Authorities in Tulsa County are investigating a grisly scene after two bodies were discovered at a property.
Tulsa Family Heartbroken After Loved One Is Accused Of Killing Brother
A Tulsa family is heartbroken after they say a loved one who has mental illness shot and killed their brother this week. The family said they feared something like this might happen and they tried to get help, but couldn’t. Latoya Speed said she knows her brother Clifton didn't...
Several Tulsa-area Orthodox churches gather in Broken Arrow to pray over city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old tradition took place at Veterans Park Sunday. Members of several area orthodox churches gathered to pray for the city and "bless the waters." They carved a 300-pound block of ice into a cross Saturday night. Sunday, kids helped push it into the pond.
Pryor man arrested after road rage incident leaves woman with broken nose
PRYOR, Okla. — A Pryor man has been arrested after a road rage incident that left a woman with a broken nose, according to a social media post from the Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD). PCPD said at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022 they responded to a...
Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant
TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
Tulsa County man faces decades in prison for neglecting a severely burned infant
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man faces decades in prison after neglecting an injured infant. Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of child neglect. Taylor Reece Ryon, 28, entered a blind plea Thursday. He was sentenced to 30 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections...
A 12-year-old girl has been taken into custody by police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after cops say she fatally stabbed her little brother while their parents slept upstairs. First responders arrived at the apartment and began performing CPR on the boy, 9, before rushing him to the hospital for emergency surgery. Cops say the boy died at the hospital around 2:30 a.m. Friday. The names of the children and their parents were not released by police. The older sister is being held at a juvenile justice center in Tulsa. Read it at News On 6
