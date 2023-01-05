Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Celebrating a Century of Life: WWII and Korean War Veteran Tommy Green Turns 100Larry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
San Antonio's iconic Joseph's Storehouse Baking returns with new cookbook
The original bakery closed in 2014.
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
New Braunfels local named 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels woman and non-profit leader has been selected as the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree. Susie Vybiral is the founder and CEO of Room Redux, an international non-profit organization focused on transforming the physical spaces to promote healing for children that have been physically and/or sexually abused.
laprensatexas.com
A Pocketful of Miracles & a Pocketful of Candy! My Love Affair With Downtown San Antonio’s Silver Screens My Love Affair With Downtown San Antonio’s Silver Screens
WOW! What a place! I was inside an Aztec temple! It was an adventure. I was immediately overtaken by the rich smell of popcorn. We go to the concession stand and Sonny buys us popcorn and a Coke. Sonny showed me to my seat and I expected him and his...
KSAT 12
These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022
H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
Adobe Verde set for a comeback in Gruene next month under new owners
It was forced to close in November.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's 25 most beautiful places
San Antonio is beautiful in many ways, but some places stand above the rest. Whether you want to soak in the natural beauty of South Texas, explore historic landmarks or grab a bite to eat in swanky surroundings, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the allure of the Alamo City.
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
San Antonio's Smoke BBQ mini-empire expands again with plans for North Star Mall-area location
Smoke BBQ + Skybar will take over the space that once housed drinkeries Miami Bar and PK's Bar.
15 developments and restaurants coming to San Antonio in 2023
Last year was all about groundwork. This year, we're gearing up for grand openings.
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
KSAT 12
Rare animal captured in San Antonio after found clinging to man’s front porch, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man found a rare, furry creature clinging to his front porch. After phoning Animal Care Services for help Friday morning, he found out the animal is actually illegal to own in city limits and South Texas. The creature was identified as a coati...
San Marcos to host Nuclear War Now's first U.S. metal festival
Metal music is alive deep in the heart of Texas.
San Antonio club owner Blayne Tucker, a tireless live-music champion, has died
Tucker owned St. Mary's Strip staple The Mix and helped secure $15 billion in relief funds for music venues during the pandemic.
Comments / 1