COVID, Flu Or RSV: How To Tell What You're Sick With This Winter

By Diana Bocco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCL8u_0k5DaZwr00

The combination of COVID, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — what has become known as this year's 'tripledemic' — is breaking havoc in hospitals and health centers around the country. As of January 2023, 77% of inpatient beds are being used, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

RSV has been around for a long time and actually causes about 14,000 deaths in seniors every year (per the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ). Preliminary estimates for the 2021-2022 season include 5,000 deaths related to the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) . This is a significant drop from previous years, before COVID (the 2019-2020 season saw 25,000 deaths).

With infections surging in all three respiratory illnesses, it's more important than ever to protect yourself. But if you're feeling sick, how do you know which virus you caught so you can reach for the proper treatment? Luckily, symptoms vary enough among these three respiratory illnesses that you should be able to get a good idea of what's ailing you.

One important thing to keep in mind: It's possible to catch more than one virus at the same time, and co-infections are actually common in children (via Cleveland Clinic ). If you see a mix of symptoms and cannot identify what's going on, a visit to your doctor is a good idea.

Understanding The Differences And Similarities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiS97_0k5DaZwr00

One of the easiest ways to tell what you or your child have (or don't have) is to look at very specific symptoms. For example, COVID-19 is the only one of the three infections that causes a sudden loss of smell and taste, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics . Experts at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital point out that not everybody who contracts COVID experiences this. In fact, only about 40% of patients lose their sense of smell and up to 55% lose their sense of taste. Still, a loss of these senses would likely confirm COVID.

RSV also has a unique symptom — it's the only one of the three infections that causes wheezing, according to the Cleveland Clinic . The flu, on the other hand, is the one more likely of the three infections to cause a very high fever (as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Some serious symptoms are shared by two of the infections. For example, both COVID and the flu cause very bad headaches, a sore throat, and loss of appetite, but RSV usually doesn't, the American Academy of Pediatrics explains. And while COVID has been known to cause vomiting or diarrhea, RSV and the flu are less likely to present this symptom.

All three respiratory illnesses share some symptoms, including fatigue and shortness of breath, so it can be hard to tell them apart based on this.

Related
Sioux City Journal

Is it COVID, the flu, RSV or just a cold? Here's what your symptoms could mean

There's a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a "tripledemic." Public health officials have seen "elevated" levels of all three viruses circulating in the U.S. ahead of the holidays, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky warned.
NEVADA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says

More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
Healthline

Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?

Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
The Hill

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Jalopnik

New Study Links COVID-19 Vaccination Status to Increased Risk of Car Crashes

Science has a way of presenting actual facts and connecting dots you likely didn’t see ever connecting. For instance, who would have thought to find a link between the people who decided to pass on getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and traffic accidents? A recent study published in The American Journal of Medicine shares the science behind such a link that actually exists.
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
PennLive.com

Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant

If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tctmd.com

Both COVID-19 and Vaccination Raise the Risk of POTS

The likelihood of getting diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) increases after both COVID-19 and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, although COVID-19 itself poses a greater risk, observational data suggest. Comparing a 90-day period before exposure and a 90-day period after exposure, in fact, the probability of receiving a POTS-associated...
Health Digest

Health Digest

