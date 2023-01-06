Read full article on original website
Let’s Meet The Ten Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
Sheriffs Sworn into Office Across SE Minnesota
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The first full week of 2023 saw the swearing-in of several elected officials. In Olmsted County, four new members were sworn into their positions on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several counties in Southeast Minnesota also swore in their sheriff’s this past week. Olmsted County...
Alcohol Use Suspected in Serious Injury Crash in Fillmore County
Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man suffered serious injuries in what is suspected to be an alcohol-involved crash in Fillmore County early Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says a southbound Chevy crossover and a northbound semi-truck collided on Hwy. 63 at the intersection County Rd. 14 about 8 miles south of Spring Valley shortly after 4:30 a.m. The Chevy driver, identified as 48-year-old Winston Parson, suffered what were described as life-threatening injuries.
Minnesota Senator Says Pot Will Be Legalized This Year
People will certainly argue, some may shout, but one Minnesota DFL Senator says pot will be legalized this year. What's the Actual Bill Introduced to Legalize Adult-Use Pot?. You can read the entire bill here: (click to download H. F. No. 100 PDF), but here's the start of the bill certain to cause a lot of debate across Minnesota in 2023.
Huge Lottery Jackpot on the Line Tonight in Minnesota, Iowa
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The drawing for a historic lottery jackpot is happening Friday night. Lottery players in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin have until 10 p.m. buy their tickets for a chance at the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is $484 million. The jackpot...
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
These Minnesotans Just Gave New Meaning to Shoveling Snow
Is THIS what they mean when they talk about 'Minnesota Nice?'. There are many things about which we're proud here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow Covered) Lakes, right? Like our high standards of living, including our great schools, healthcare and more. And, of course, our ability to withstand all the cold, snowy weather Old Man Winter throws at us each winter.
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
See How A Minnesota Angler Retrieved A Wallet That Fell Through Ice Hole
There are some things you might have anxiety about when ice fishing on a Minnesota lake. Thin ice, ice ridges, blizzards, flooding permanent houses, and more. One of the things at the top of the list is dropping something valuable down the ice hole. I've heard stories about keys falling...
When Will Girl Scout Cookies Go on Sale in Southeast Minnesota?
I've heard Girl Scout cookies have gone on sale in parts of the country today. Rochester, Minnesota is not one of those places, unfortunately. So don't go running to your nearest HyVee yet to see if a Girl Scout has a stand set up. I've got the scoop on when we WILL see Girl Scout cookies for sale in our area!
Meet the Iowa Woman Who’s in the New Season of ‘The Bachelor’
If you follow the Bachelor franchise you probably have already seen who the 30 women are on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'. Plenty of people, including the popular Reality Steve, figured out the women on the show earlier when filming started. But now ABC has released their official list of the women and one of them is from Iowa!
First Winter Storm of 2023 Brings Impressive Snow Totals to Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first winter storm of the new year brought impressive snow totals and contributed to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota. The highest 24-hour snow total reported to the National Weather Service came from Savage, MN where 16.5 inches of snow was measured. 14.9 inches of snow was reported at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport while 14.5 inches were reported at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.
Delta Airlines To Start Offering Free Perk On Minnesota Flights
While most airlines keep adding fees, Delta Airlines just announced it was adding this free perk to flights leaving from Minnesota!. Most airlines are taking away free perks, not adding them. It's not often that you see an airline add a new, free perk. In fact, most airlines are doing...
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Old Farmer’s Almanac January 2023 Prediction for Southeast Minnesota
Is anyone else ready for winter to be over? It's getting to be about that time when I'm getting sick of the snow. Actually, if the snow was light, fluffy, and pretty I'd be less upset. This weather we've had in southeast Minnesota recently has been nasty! But, of course, winter isn't over yet and the Old Farmer's Almanac has their winter weather prediction for this month.
Minnesota Winters: A Helpful and Funny Guide By Minnesotans On TikTok
This has been quite a winter for Minnesota and it has only just begun. We have had about 4 or so dangerous blizzards, and I don’t think mother nature is going to quit yet. Despite this being hard on our cars, our cities and schools, as well as our peace of mind, many Minnesotans have been making TikToks to document and poke fun at why we live here, as well as showing some classic Minnesota Nice during these terrifying times.
See a Short Illinois Hike that Takes You Thru Massive Rock Walls
Normally, the more beautiful the hike the more difficult it is to do. This Illinois hike is the exception. It's a short hike that just about anyone can do, but it takes you through scenic and massive rock canyon walls. The Rim Rock National Recreation Trail in the Shawnee National...
You Named The Child What? Iowa’s Most Popular Baby Names Of 2022
A lot of bundles of joy came into the world in Iowa and local hospitals rounded up some of the most common names that parents had for their new kiddos. I think we can agree that modern naming conventions can get really out of hand. There are so many unnecessary y's and consonants and people that try too hard to be unique. The worst offender I've seen on Facebook lately was this gem:
How to Avoid ‘Ruining Your Life’ If You Win a Big Lottery Jackpot in Minnesota
If you have the lucky numbers for Friday's Mega Millions lottery drawing your life will change forever and that isn't necessarily a good thing. You will immediately have a target on your back. A Minnesota financial expert recently discussed the topic after the last big Powerball winner. In the podcast...
