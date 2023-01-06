ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockney, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floydcountyrecord.com

Floyd County’s Longhorn Wind Project Under New Ownership

FLOYD COUNTY, TX – A large win project in Floyd and Briscoe counties is now under new ownership after an end-of-year acquisition by the Canadian firm, Boralex. The Longhorn project is one of five that EDF Renewables North America (EDFR) sold last Thursday, totaling 447 megawatts (MW) in Texas and New Mexico for $249.8 million (USD).
FLOYD COUNTY, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Smith Receives Pioneer Award for Semicentennial of Service

LOCKNEY, TX – A fourth-generation Floyd County farmer has been recognized with the Texas Farm Bureau Pioneer Award. Dan Smith joined Farm Bureau 49 years ago and has served at the county level in leadership roles – including President of the Floyd County Farm Bureau. In 1987, Smith...
FLOYD COUNTY, TX
US105

New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location

Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR crews battle fire at Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of 56th Street. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com the fire was contained to the garage area...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Northbound traffic on University diverted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Northbound traffic on University Avenue near 82nd Street is being diverted due to multiple PD units surrounding a vehicle in the middle of the street. According to PD, the officers were conducting a routine traffic stop. No further information is available at this time. Motorists should...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Saturday morning top stories: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The United States has a news House Speaker after days of failed voting attempts. Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot. The chamber was reportedly unruly, with McCarthy confronting some Republicans holding out on their votes. Read more about the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Wilson ISD employee accused of ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students

LUBBOCK, Texas — An employee with the Wilson Independent School District was placed on administrative leave over “allegedly having inappropriate interactions with high school students,” according to a social media post from the district Thursday morning. The post said the district received information of the interactions on December 30 and “immediately contacted the Lynn County […]
WILSON, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Jackson announces retirement as District Attorney

FLOYDADA – Wade Jackson, the 110th Judicial District Attorney representing Floyd, Briscoe, Dickens and Motley counties, has announced his retirement. Jackson, who has served as DA since January 2017, sent Governor Greg Abbott a letter this week making the retirement official. Jackson, whose office is based in the Floyd County Courthouse, is in his second 4-year term set to expire on December 31, 2024. In the letter to the Governor Jackson says he is stepping away due to personal reasons.
FLOYD COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Two arrested after traffic stop in Hockley County

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two men are in jail after a traffic stop led to arrests for drugs and guns. Last night, Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 24-year-old D’marcus Carter-Palmer and 23-year-old Tavadrai Eddington, both from Lubbock. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy