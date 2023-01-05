ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville teen reunited with family after four days

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Update (01/05; 9:33 p.m.) — The missing Bartlesville teen has been reunited with his family, his sister confirmed. According to family, Gideon saw the reports of him missing on television and went home on his own accord.

Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared Jan. 2.

Police said Gideon Stevenson Fridenberg’s parents reported him as a runaway around 9:00 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023 to officers. He was last seen in his bedroom at their home near West 14th Street and Southwest Colorado Avenue around 7:00 p.m. the same evening.

Gideon is also known to hang out near 16th and Penn Street, and Bartlesville Police described him as a white male, weighing around 120 pounds and 5 feet 5 inches tall. Police said he has medium length brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve button up shirt.

Investigators have information that Gideon could possibly be in the Independence, Kan. area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Bartlesville Police Department at (918)-338-4001.

