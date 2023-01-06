CES 2023 | ASUS ROG Swift Pro PG248QP: World's fastest gaming monitor showcased with 540 Hz refresh rate

Samsung returned to the OLED TV market last year with a bang, proving that its QD-OLED technology can easily rival LG’s long-standing WRGB OLED models. This year, we are seeing LG adapting to the new market conditions, as it tries to one-up the competition with a new Micro Lens Array tech combined with AI-powered META algorithms that can significantly boost the peak brightness of WRGB OLEDs. On the other hand, Samsung is not sitting on its hands either, since the 2023 QD-OLEDs integrate a new HyperEfficient ElectroLuminescent layer combined with better AI-powered pixel control. Vincent Teoh from HDTVTest managed to take some measurements from the 2023 LG and Samsung OLED panels and it looks like both are neck and neck when it comes to improved peak brightness.

2 DAYS AGO