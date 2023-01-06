CES 2023 | ASUS ROG Swift Pro PG248QP: World's fastest gaming monitor showcased with 540 Hz refresh rate

Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 7700S falls short of the last-gen GeForce RTX 3060 in Geekbench's OpenCL benchmark
AMD finally bought graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 architecture to laptops at CES 2023. However, it introduced only some mid-range SKUs, presumably to unveil the good stuff at Computex. One of the models announced, the Radeon RX 7700S, has now made its Geekbench debut. One can expect more of them to show up in the coming weeks now that laptops running the hardware have been announced by OEMs. Geekbench isn't exactly the best graphics card benchmark out there, so it's best to reserve judgment until more benchmark data shows up.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | MSI Raider GE67HX gaming laptop with 240Hz OLED display and RTX 3070 Ti discounted by US$650 on Amazon
MSI's high-end gaming notebook impressed us with its neck-breaking CPU performance and one of the most beautiful OLED displays on the market, which makes it an easy recommendation for affluent gamers who don't like to wait for the upcoming release of RTX 4000-powered machines. OLED gaming laptops are still somewhat...
notebookcheck.net
HTC Vive XR Elite debuts as a new "all-in-one" headset for entertainment and AR work as well as gaming
HTC Vive's latest product is touted as encompassing all extended-reality hardware for all consumers, and, with its new 2-in-1 build, might just mean it. The XR Elite is powered by a headset-specific Qualcomm platform and is rated for a dual-1920p resolution with a wide field of view. It is also backed for gaming-grade precision with both controllers and HTC's latest hand-tracking features.
notebookcheck.net
MINISFORUM Venus UM773 announced with AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS APU
MINISFORUM has introduced the Venus UM773, effectively a new version of the Venus UM690. For reference, the latter relies on the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, a 45 W APU with eight Zen 3+ clocked at 4.9 GHz. In comparison, MINISFORUM has equipped the Venus UM773 with the Ryzen 7 7735HS, which one may expect to be an upgrade in some senses over the Ryzen 9 6900HX. However, the opposite is the case, with no discernable improvements from the Ryzen 9 6900HX.
notebookcheck.net
ASRock introduces NUC BOX mini-PCs based on 13th Gen Intel Core processors
ASRock has announced new mini-PCs based on Intel's latest Raptor Lake platform. Billed as the NUC 1300 BOX and the NUCS 1300 BOX, the pair will be available with the Core i5-1340P or Core i7-1360P, 12 cores processors with 80 EU and 96 EU Iris Xe iGPUs, respectively. Initially, ASRock will offer the following NUC 1300 BOX and NUCS 1300 BOX configurations:
notebookcheck.net
Sony declares PlayStation 5 stock shortages over as it sells the most PS5 consoles ever
The times when buyers had to be waitlisted for a PlayStation 5 gaming console and had to resort to scalpers or be forced to buy needless junk together with it by various retailers are officially over, declared Sony's Jim Ryan, the president of its Interactive Entertainment division. The wait times should be almost non-existent now as the PS5 supply chain has improved dramatically, he added, and all retailers which carry the console would be able to have stock on much wider inventory levels than before.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets four new colors as retailer leaks tempting pre-order gift for early Galaxy S23 buyers
Back in December there was a Galaxy S23 accessories leak that detailed the supposed colors of the S Pen: cream, green, lavender, and phantom black. This obviously led to the conclusion that these would also be the official introductory colors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, it appears there will be four new colors for buyers to choose from, although they will be offered in “lower volume” compared to the main colors listed above. The official marketing names for the main colors are allegedly Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black.
notebookcheck.net
RTX 4080-rivaling Intel Arc Battlemage to launch in Q1 2024 while Arc Alchemist to be refreshed in Q3 2023 per leaked internal roadmap
It would be an understatement to say that Intel’s first foray into the discreet gaming GPU market has been less than ideal. The company’s debut cards failed to deliver on their promise owing to unoptimized drivers sparking rumors about the cancellation of Intel Arc for desktop gaming. Although subsequent drivers have improved performance, especially on older DirectX titles, the Arc graphics cards are still nowhere close to disrupting the desktop GPU status quo.
notebookcheck.net
Google rolls out January 2023 update to Pixel smartphones with improved fingerprint sensor recognition and Spatial Audio support
Google has released another set of updates for its Pixel smartphone product stack, a month on from its last Feature Drop of 2022. While this month's update does not contain as many changes as the December 2022 Feature Drop, it should introduce some much-needed features for Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series smartphones. Strictly speaking, all models from the Pixel 4a onwards are eligible for the update, but Google has earmarked most changes for its two most recent smartphone generations.
notebookcheck.net
Updated | New Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra storage size leak leads to 128 GB resurrection and three different leakers in disagreement
A new Samsung Galaxy S23 leak has claimed that the regular model of the series will actually sport as little as 128 GB of storage space. This would put the entry-level Galaxy S23 on the same footing as the entry-level Galaxy S22, although the Galaxy S23 Ultra would start with a higher amount. However, three known leakers have offered differing opinions on this subject.
notebookcheck.net
2023 OLED TV panels: LG's MLA technology versus Samsung's improved QD-OLED
Samsung returned to the OLED TV market last year with a bang, proving that its QD-OLED technology can easily rival LG’s long-standing WRGB OLED models. This year, we are seeing LG adapting to the new market conditions, as it tries to one-up the competition with a new Micro Lens Array tech combined with AI-powered META algorithms that can significantly boost the peak brightness of WRGB OLEDs. On the other hand, Samsung is not sitting on its hands either, since the 2023 QD-OLEDs integrate a new HyperEfficient ElectroLuminescent layer combined with better AI-powered pixel control. Vincent Teoh from HDTVTest managed to take some measurements from the 2023 LG and Samsung OLED panels and it looks like both are neck and neck when it comes to improved peak brightness.
notebookcheck.net
Zendure SuperBase V nabs CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree status for its semi-solid state battery tech
Zendure's SuperBase V started out on Kickstarter, and has kept going until it has attained Innovation Award Honoree recognition within the Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy category at CES 2023. It is built along the lines of the increasingly ubiquitous portable generator, albeit one so large that it has its own motorized wheels to move it around.
notebookcheck.net
Google releases new Android Auto with revised design, digital car key support and integrated WhatsApp calls
Google has finally released an updated Android Auto, which leaked almost a year ago before debuting in May at Google I/O 2022. The update has spent nearly two months in public beta too, but a blog post confirms that is has now reached stable status. Unfortunately, some features are locked to certain smartphones, although its revised design should be device agnostic.
notebookcheck.net
Ram 1500 Revolution electric pickup to launch with Shadow Mode that follows a walking driver
After fleshing out a number of its planned electric trucks, the Stellantis conglomerate behind the Chrysler, Jeep, or Dodge brands in the US now got to its RAM trucks electrification plans, and just introduced the concept 1500 Revolution pickup EV during the ongoing CES 2023 expo in Las Vegas. The Ram 1500 Revolution concept should make it to the prototype stage and may be available for preorder at a sub-US$60,000 starting price as soon as this year with a release slated for 2024.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy Unpacked date revealed by leaked promotional poster
There has been no shortage of rumours about when Samsung's highly-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event would be held. Most reports zeroed in on a date between February 1 and 3. Now, Ice Universe has stumbled upon some promotional material from Samsung Colombia that essentially confirms a February launch for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra and others.
notebookcheck.net
Steam starts 2023 with delightful discounts on 4 banging games
1. Supraland - 60% off. Supraland is a puzzle-heavy sandbox game that takes place in a literal playground sandbox. The unique design and perspective, challenging puzzles, and quirky hints system make Supraland an endearing game despite its relatively short story. Supraland is described by its developers as "a mix between Portal, Zelda, and Metroid," and while it nails the aspects of its various influences with varying levels of success, it's difficult to argue that Supraland isn't fun and unique.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi electric car rumored to be mid-size sedan starting from US$38,000
Rumors have been circulating that the first Xiaomi EV will be a mid-size sedan available in two versions. This is not the first time reports have circulated that Xiaomi's first electric vehicle will be a sedan. The vehicle, codenamed Modena, is believed to start from between 260,000 and 300,000 yuan (~US$38,022 to US$43,870), according to the latest rumor. It was suggested that the second model would retail for over 350,000 yuan (~US$51,182). The alleged models and pricing were reported by Chinese media outlet Jiemian.com, which listed its source as "people close to Xiaomi".
notebookcheck.net
Realme GT Neo 5 debut as inaugural 240W charging smartphone confirmed
Smartphone charging technology moves like lightning these days. Retal devices that beat even iQOO's briefly-held record of 200W have been a thing since late 2022 - however, Realme has now announced that it has beaten them all as it is first to launch a commercial-grade 240W system. It also asserts...
Comments / 0