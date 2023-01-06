ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TrustedReviews

Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts

CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
Engadget

German Bionic debuts its lightest powered exosuit to date at CES 2023

German Bionic, the robotic exoskeleton startup behind the Cray X, will be showing off two new posture-protecting products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. The Apogee is the company's latest and lightest powered exosuit built for commercial and industrial use while the Smart SafetyVest will "bring ergonomic monitoring and protection to every worker," per a Monday release.
Digital Trends

Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023

Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
Digital Trends

The best smartphones at CES 2023

CES 2023 is not a show where you’ll see dozens of new smartphones, but don’t think that means there aren’t any at all in Las Vegas. While the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 are scheduled to come later this year, CES has still managed to bring a few surprises. Here are the best smartphones revealed at CES 2023.
TechRadar

Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023

CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
Android Police

8 bizarre gadgets we found at CES 2023

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Tech companies have their own events where they show customers and shareholders what they’ve been working on all year, but they also take part in annual industry conferences like MWC and SXSW where they’re still expected to give the public something interesting. With pressure to push the envelope, they get so busy asking if they can that they sometimes forget to ask if they should, and we end up with several sublimely strange gizmos to admire. So from streaming ovens to streams of urine, these are the quirkiest, funniest, and downright weirdest new gadgets we’ve seen at CES 2023.
Android Authority

Best of CES 2023 Awards: The best products from the show

We've sifted through the deluge of CES 2023 announcements and products to bring you the very best. CES is back in force. Hundreds of companies have used the opportunity to launch new products, ranging from wildly innovative to barely iterative, across every vertical you can imagine. At Android Authority, we’ve once again sifted through the deluge of announcements and products to bring you the very best. Let’s run down through our Best of CES 2023 Awards.
CNET

The New CES Gadget I Geeked Out on This Week Wasn't a Wireless TV or Bendy Tablet

At a CES booth dotted with vanilla macarons baked by Food Network star Jackie Joseph, the tech I elbowed through throngs of people to demo wasn't a foldable tablet with a slide-out screen, a TV that sticks to your window with suction cups, or any of the other weird and futuristic gadgets and doodads here at the show. I was making my way to see a new gizmo I'd be likely to use in everyday life: the GE Profile Smart Mixer that takes aim at its stalwart KitchenAid rival.
CNET

The Most Futuristic Tech at CES 2023

Folding phones. Ultralight laptops. Smart toilets. There's a lot of wild tech being shown at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, and a lot of it will hit the market sooner rather than later. But the show is also loaded with prototypes, designs and big ideas of fascinating products still to come. In many ways, this is where CES shines.
Digital Trends

Samsung brought a 5K display to CES 2023 that could take on Apple’s Studio Display

Samsung today unveiled a brand-new high-spec monitor, just ahead of the beginning of CES 2023. The Viewfinity 5K is the latest release in the Viewfinity range and boasts a number of eye-catching specs that could appeal to demanding, pro-level users — especially those that might be considering an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display.
Android Headlines

Best Of CES 2023: Dell Concept Nyx Gamepad

Dell’s Concept Nyx gamepad brings excitement to the controller space. The Dell Concept Nyx gamepad looks like just another controller at first glance, but there’s a lot of exciting features there that made it a CES showstopper and one of the best things we’ve seen all week. As we said, it looks like a just a plain old controller from Alienware. Something you’d see from a gaming brand that wants to venture into the controller space. But Dell, and of course Alienware, weren’t content to create just another controller.
Android Police

The best of CES 2023: Android Police’s awards for the big tech show

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Nature is healing. After two years of cancelations, virtual booths, and uneasiness amidst the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic, CES 2023 saw the world's biggest tech conference return to normal. Well, whatever counts for normal in the sprawling insanity of a tech show taking over Las Vegas for a week, anyway. While bizarre gadgets like urine analysis sensors and literal cutting board tablets may have captured the spotlights alongside a tidal wave of TVs and PCs, there were plenty of promising smartphones, Chromebooks, wearables and smart home gadgets revealed, too.
TechRadar

CES's best screen may be less than an inch wide

Sure, 97-inch next-gen OLED TVs are eye-popping and gorgeous, but I was blown away by something no bigger than a quarter: LG Display's 0.42-inch OLEDoS high-resolution screen. The company unveiled the itty-bitty OLED on silicon (OLEDoS) microdisplay this week at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. I saw it as part of a behind-the-scenes tour of all LG Display's latest OLED innovations, of which there are many. I got a big kick out of the flexible OLED and TVs with motorized, moving speakers (opens in new tab). Still, that little OLEDoS bowled me over.
Android Headlines

Best of CES 2023: LG Gram Ultraslim

The LG Gram Ultraslim notebook is thinner than some smartphones. We’ve seen plenty of great tech being displayed at this year’s CES in Las Vegas. LG was amongst the presenters, and it had plenty to say. One of the announcements that caught our eye instantly has to do with the company’s laptops. This South Korean company announced a brand new LG Gram Ultraslim laptop, which we’ve added to our ‘Best of CES 2023’ list. In other words, we’ve decided to give out an award to the company.

