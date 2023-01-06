CES 2023 | Powerful Lenovo Legion Tower 7i speeds onto the scene with up to a Core i9-13900K, an RTX 4090, and 64 GB of DDR5 memory

Those excited by the possibility of the appearance of a Nintendo Switch 2 or next-generation Switch device turning up in 2023 should temper their expectations, with an insightful analyst forecasting that there is still a bit of life left in the original Nintendo Switch yet. Not long ago, we reported about the chance that Nintendo gave up on a Switch Pro project and decided to go ahead with an OLED model refresh instead, with the global chip shortage putting paid to plans for a considerable console upgrade. It seems fair now to presume that the next console Nintendo reveals will be the true successor to the Switch.

2 DAYS AGO