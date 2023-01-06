Rumored Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price leak out of South Korea suggests the cheapest Galaxy S23 model could be US$899

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We're racing into the home stretch before Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023, sure to provide us with all the details on the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones — the good money says they will be this year's best-sellers for Android. All that's left for the company to do is announce when the announcement is going to happen. And it did last night, if only for a second.

1 DAY AGO