Rumored Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price leak out of South Korea suggests the cheapest Galaxy S23 model could be US$899

Samsung Galaxy S23 could be a great upgrade — if Samsung makes one big change
A rumor claims that the Galaxy S23 will feature more storage in its base model. It's one improvement Samsung could make that most users would happily embrace.
This Samsung Galaxy hack will get you a free laptop
If you move fast Samsung will give you an excellent laptop for free with your new Galaxy phone
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
brytfmonline.com
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: the new affordable smartphone is official and already has an arrival date in Europe
Before the start of CES 2023, Samsung officially unveiled its new Galaxy A14 5G smartphone. The model has now been launched in the USA, but it will also arrive in Europe. With the arrival due in April, the European variant will have a “little big” difference. Samsung Galaxy...
Phone Arena
The amazing Samsung Galaxy A53 is even sweeter at $100 off
We often complain about how expensive modern flagship phones really are, but the truth of the matter is that there are amazing choices among the upper midrangers. Take the Galaxy A53 for example - it has proper flagship features and its price is unbeatable. It's one of the best-selling Samsung phones, and for good reason. And now, you can shave another $100 off its price thanks to Best Buy's three day sale. For just $349.99, you're getting quite a lot of phone!
Digital Trends
The best smartphones at CES 2023
CES 2023 is not a show where you’ll see dozens of new smartphones, but don’t think that means there aren’t any at all in Las Vegas. While the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 are scheduled to come later this year, CES has still managed to bring a few surprises. Here are the best smartphones revealed at CES 2023.
Samsung phones receiving the January 2023 update
Samsung has begun updating its Galaxy phones with the January 2023 update patch.
Engadget
Samsung might unveil the Galaxy S23 series on February 1st
Samsung may have inadvertently confirmed that it will unveil its next flagship phones early next month. According to 9to5Google, the company's Colombian website has published a page revealing that its next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for February 1st, 2023. "Epic moments are approaching," it read, based on the publication's screenshot of the page, which is now no longer viewable on the website. While the announcement didn't explicitly say that the event will officially introduce the Galaxy S23, it shows the flagship series' expected triple-camera setup.
Android Headlines
Samsung confirms Galaxy S23 launch date early, by accident
Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S23 series launch date, the devices are coming on February 1. This confirmation comes from a rather unexpected source, though, an official Samsung Columbia website. The Galaxy S23 series will launch on February 1, as Samsung announces the event early. This was a slip-up before...
Phone Arena
Samsung will not be using its most advanced display in this year's Galaxy S23 lineup
One of the things for which Samsung is particularly well-known is its advanced display technology. Throughout the years, the Korean tech giant has made some of the most high-quality panels in the industry, including those of many non-Samsung devices. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that many tech enthusiasts have...
OnePlus 11 — what can OnePlus do to beat Samsung and Google?
The OnePlus 11 is official and coming to the West next month. While we wait to get our hands on it, I wondered: what can OnePlus do to beat Samsung and Google in 2023?
Samsung yo-yos Galaxy S23 Unpacked event date in front of our eyes
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We're racing into the home stretch before Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023, sure to provide us with all the details on the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones — the good money says they will be this year's best-sellers for Android. All that's left for the company to do is announce when the announcement is going to happen. And it did last night, if only for a second.
Futurism
New AR Glasses Translate Conversations in Real Time
TCL — a company best known for its affordable TVs — has been trying to establish a foothold in the VR and AR space. Its latest and likely boldest entry comes in the form of the RayNeo X2, a pair of augmented reality smart glasses that can, among other features, translate conversations in real time.
Android Headlines
Carrier-locked Galaxy Z Flip 5G finally gets December update in the US
Samsung recently released the January 2023 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in some markets. But, not everyone is lucky enough to get the latest security update so quickly. Ask users with a carrier-locked unit in the US. They have been waiting for the December SMR (Security Maintenance Release) for a while. The update is finally available for them.
Washington Examiner
China ramps down semiconductor chip war with US
China is pausing its spending on interventions in the semiconductor market meant to compete with the United States. Chinese officials are looking to move away from the subsidies they had enacted to improve China's chances of producing chips capable of competing with U.S. production, according to Bloomberg. The retrenchment is partly a response to the subsidies failing to produce the hoped-for results, as well as the financial pressures created by China's struggle with COVID-19.
This first-of-its-kind 'drive and fly' eVTOL is the size of an SUV
The first fully-functional prototype of the ASKA A5 electric drive and fly Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle was introduced at CES 2023, according to a press release by the firm published on Wednesday. Traveling 250 miles on a single charge. ASKA A5 is the size of an SUV and...
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | TCL CSOT next-gen 98-inch 4K 240Hz gaming TV teased alongside innovations in OLED, sliding screens and VR tech
TCL has announced that it has a new wave of mini-LED and QLED "large screens" to unleash on the market from Spring 2023, in accordance with its conviction that TVs of 65 inches at the least are the future. Then again, thanks to its CES 2023 showcase, some consumers might be inclined to hold out for something bigger and bolder yet.
Phone Arena
Android 13 finally lands on Samsung's popular Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger
That's right, Samsung has jumped so far ahead of the competition on the software support front in the last couple of years that an Android 13 update officially delivered to a mid-end Galaxy tablet at the very beginning of the new year feels somewhat underwhelming. Meanwhile, Nokia barely started upgrading...
With China’s aggression on full display, Biden must respond
China’s display last month of coercive diplomacy against India, Japan and Taiwan were a stark reminder of the risks of war in the Indo-Pacific. China’s forces clashed with India’s in the Tawang sector of the Line of Actual Control. Against Japan, a Chinese carrier strike group, led by the carrier Liaoning, conducted exercises simulating attacks…
