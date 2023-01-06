Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Lakers Trade Scenario Lands Cavs’ Kevin Love
When you’re witnessing history, you should take a step back to appreciate it. NBA fans should take the same care. Technically, we’re always witnessing history. With that said, we’re not talking about watching the grass grow. We’re talking about special moments that will be remembered well into the future.
Browns loss to Pittsburgh underscores how far Cleveland has to go to become a true contender: Ashley Bastock
PITTSBURGH -- The Browns came into Sunday’s game against the Steelers with nothing truly tangible at stake, other than their pride. Cleveland was knocked out of the playoff race weeks ago, while Pittsburgh, after starting the year 2-6, somehow was still playing for a postseason spot (needing a win over the Browns and both New England and Miami to lose). The Steelers won, 28-14, but won’t make the playoffs after the Dolphins beat the Jets on a late field goal.
Browns expected to bring back Kevin Stefanski, but things must change – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Jadeveon Clowney mess underlined several points for next season:. 1. Kevin Stefanski has to act more like a CEO head coach. 2. They need a new defensive coordinator. 3. The Browns front office brought back Clowney for a second season, and it was a mistake....
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'could never get this season going,' and now 'it could be interesting this week in Berea'
PITTSBURGH — Hello from Acrisure Stadium, and let's face it, whether it's called Acrisure Stadium or Heinz Field, what it really is is a pain in the neck for the Browns to come over here and play. Because, quite simply, they don't win, and they didn't win today. Final...
Browns coaches, players respond to Jadeveon Clowney: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney went scorched Earth on Thursday in an interview with cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot and it dominated the day in Berea after the Browns sent him home before practice. Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin discussed his comments as did Kevin Stefanski, Myles Garrett and others.
Browns officially rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney for Steelers game after dismissal from practice
BEREA, Ohio — After dismissing him from the practice facilities following controversial comments made in an interview, the Browns have officially ruled defensive end Jadeveon Clowney out of their final game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. In an interview Thursday, Clowney had spoken to Cleveland.com about...
Browns rookie DE Alex Wright learning from the positive and negative in Jadeveon Clowney’s Cleveland tenure
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns rookie Alex Wright has learned a lot from two of his pass rushing idols this year in teammates Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. That remains true even now, as Clowney appears to be on his way out in Cleveland. The Browns sent Clowney home before practice...
The curious case of Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney
Clowney has stirred a pot, whether it was intentional or not, and may be ending his time with the Browns on a truly sour note.
