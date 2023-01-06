ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Trade Scenario Lands Cavs’ Kevin Love

When you’re witnessing history, you should take a step back to appreciate it. NBA fans should take the same care. Technically, we’re always witnessing history. With that said, we’re not talking about watching the grass grow. We’re talking about special moments that will be remembered well into the future.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

Browns loss to Pittsburgh underscores how far Cleveland has to go to become a true contender: Ashley Bastock

PITTSBURGH -- The Browns came into Sunday’s game against the Steelers with nothing truly tangible at stake, other than their pride. Cleveland was knocked out of the playoff race weeks ago, while Pittsburgh, after starting the year 2-6, somehow was still playing for a postseason spot (needing a win over the Browns and both New England and Miami to lose). The Steelers won, 28-14, but won’t make the playoffs after the Dolphins beat the Jets on a late field goal.
CLEVELAND, OH

