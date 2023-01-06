PITTSBURGH -- The Browns came into Sunday’s game against the Steelers with nothing truly tangible at stake, other than their pride. Cleveland was knocked out of the playoff race weeks ago, while Pittsburgh, after starting the year 2-6, somehow was still playing for a postseason spot (needing a win over the Browns and both New England and Miami to lose). The Steelers won, 28-14, but won’t make the playoffs after the Dolphins beat the Jets on a late field goal.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO