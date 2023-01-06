ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Email addresses linked to 235M Twitter accounts leaked in hack

By Ines Kagubare
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NbRiz_0k5DOYza00

More than 200 million Twitter accounts, including email addresses, were leaked this week, raising privacy and security concerns.

Alan Gal, the co-founder of Israeli security firm Hudson Rock, reportedly first uncovered the leak and took to social media to alert the public.

“The database contains 235,000,000 unique records of Twitter users and their email addresses and will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing, and doxxing,” Gal said on LinkedIn .

“This is one of the most significant leaks I’ve seen,” he added.

According to The Washington Post , Gal discovered the leak on a popular online hacking forum but did not provide a name.

This is the latest data breach involving Twitter. In August, Twitter said that a hacker had exploited a bug in its system and was attempting to sell personal data they had obtained.

The company said that the bug was first discovered in January 2022 but was quickly fixed, adding that there was no evidence suggesting that personal data was compromised as a result of the vulnerability.

In July, however, Twitter was notified that someone had potentially exploited the vulnerability and was offering to sell personal information.

The social media platform said at the time that it would be notifying the account owners that were affected by the breach.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment about the latest breach.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Man arrested for Pimping & Human Trafficking

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested for the Human Trafficking and Pimping of several women in Colorado Springs and around the country on Wednesday, Dec. 31. 39-year-old Luture Marquese Evans was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following a month-long investigation. Evans has lived and operated in Colorado Springs for many […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff searching for shoplifting suspect

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of shoplifting at the Pueblo West Walmart. PCSO said the woman left the store with a full cart of electronics and left the area in a black Jeep Liberty If you know her, call […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Jan. 6 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. David Leiba, 57, is a Hispanic male, 5’08” tall, 167 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. Leiba has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault and Menacing. He […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

One injured in shooting between cars in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after two cars were involved in a shooting on the East Side on Friday, Jan. 6 that sent one person to the hospital. PCSO posted about the incident on Twitter, and said deputies were investigating a shots fired call involving at least two cars […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Police: Robbery suspect disguised as woman arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Officers say that a man disguised as a woman was arrested by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) following a robbery at a Dollar General store on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Brandon Hoskins was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charge of Aggravated...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

South Powers head-on crash arrest, one suspect at large

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said one man has been arrested in connection to a wrong-way head-on crash that happened just before Midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 3 on South Powers Boulevard, while the search continues for a second suspect. EPSO said 26-year-old Chase Sellers was located by deputies […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man spots his own stolen car, police arrest two

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two people on Friday, Jan. 6 after police say a man found his own car that had been stolen, with three people sitting inside. According to CSPD, just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Stetson Hills division responded to a suspicious vehicle call […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in apartment, police investigate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. Shortly before 4:40 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call on reports of shots fired in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Father and five-year-old son identified in Teller County murder-suicide

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The two people found dead in Teller County on Thursday, Jan. 5 have been identified as a father and his five-year-old son, who investigators say died in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), around 9 p.m. on Jan. 5, the sheriff’s office was notified that 53-year-old […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Alert for missing 14-year-old Indigenous boy

(ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a 14-year-old boy Saturday afternoon on Jan. 7. Sequoya Tsosie was last seen Friday night on Jan. 6, at 9 p.m. by law enforcement. He is an Indigenous teen, 5’9″ and 125 lbs. CBI says, Tsosie is […]
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Where are those new bag fees going?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Now that fees are being collected for bags at stores statewide, FOX21 News takes a look at where those fees will be going. The Colorado Springs Finance Department said that vendors are required by the new law to remit or pay the city or county that each vendor is located 60% of […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Armed man who ran from crash scene arrested

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man who ran from the scene of a crash, and who witnesses said was seen carrying a gun as he ran away. CSPD said officers responded just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to a crash at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two dead in apparent murder suicide in Teller County

UPDATE: THURSDAY 1/5/2023 5:48 p.m. (FLORISSANT, Colo.) — TCSO has released additional information following a news conference in Divide on Thursday. According to TCSO, two people were found dead in an apparent murder suicide incident. The sheriff’s office did not release any more details, but said they would send updated information on Friday, Jan. 6 […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Bridge reopens in Cañon City after homeless fire

UPDATE: THURSDAY 1/5/2023 4:02 p.m. (CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The South 9th Street bridge over the Arkansas River in Cañon City has reopened following a homeless camp fire closed the roadway earlier in the afternoon on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Cañon City Fire Protection District posted on Facebook and said as of 3:25 p.m., South […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Deputies investigate police impersonator in Fremont County

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a report of an alleged police impersonator who stopped a motorist on Highway 115, Thursday evening on Jan. 5. The suspect is described as a White man, 20 to 30 years of age, with reddish hair in a mullet style and a thin […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy