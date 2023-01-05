Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San Antonio, I stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
KSAT 12
Rare animal captured in San Antonio after found clinging to man’s front porch, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man found a rare, furry creature clinging to his front porch. After phoning Animal Care Services for help Friday morning, he found out the animal is actually illegal to own in city limits and South Texas. The creature was identified as a coati...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio home of the late wife of Luby's founder is back on the market with a $550,000 price cut
An elegant Alamo Heights home previously owned by Kathleen Lane Luby, the late wife of the founder of the iconic Luby's cafeteria chain, was listed a week ago for $1.95 million. The property originally hit the market in February of last year with a $2.5 million price tag. The three-bedroom,...
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Rodent infestations result in temporary closures of 2 restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – The health department recently suspended the licenses of two restaurants due to rodent infestations. Both of the businesses were back up and operating when KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber stopped by this week to find out if they had made the required corrections. Yaya’s Thai Restaurant...
Police warn of kidnapping scheme in the San Antonio area
SCHERTZ, Texas — A local police department is warning about a twisted new scheme to get money from you. They say someone calls, telling victims their loved one has been kidnapped, then demands money for their safe return. Only, it’s not true. Schertz Police are investigating several incidents...
One person dead, another injured after shooting on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another person was injured after a shooting on the northwest side Friday night. The incident occurred near Broadstone Apartments on Medical Drive around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police say they received a call for a shooting and when they arrived on the...
KSAT 12
Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side. At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Witnesses told police the...
San Antonio man captures photo and stops to help at semitruck crash site
SAN ANTONIO — A local Army Medic said he rushed to try and save the passenger in the overturned 18-wheeler that crashed on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The driver did survive the fiery wreck that happened Thursday afternoon. All day crews were cleaning...
Cold front brings chance of thunderstorms, hail to San Antonio area overnight
The possible storms will kick off a 5-day stretch of rain chances around San Antonio
KSAT 12
Woman found with universal mailbox key, stolen mail arrested after leading deputies on a chase on Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Tuesday after she led them on a chase on Highway 90. According to BCSO, deputies were searching for Jessica Grim who had an active felony drug warrant. Deputies located Grim, 32, and attempted to initiate a traffic...
KSAT 12
Doctor weighs in on increase of respiratory tract viruses across San Antonio
San Antonio – A high number of flu cases are normal for this time of year in South Texas, but lately, doctors in San Antonio are treating and seeing more patients with RSV or COVID-19. “It’s because of the indoor activities instead of outdoor activities. It’s because…as compared to...
KSAT 12
Middle school teacher arrested for sending explicit messages to student, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A middle school teacher was arrested Thursday after he was caught sending explicit messages, photos and videos to a 14-year-old student, according to San Antonio police. Lloyd Pegues, 49, was charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. The charge stems from June 2022,...
KSAT 12
1 person killed in fiery big rig crash on Loop 410 ramp to I-35
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a fiery big rig crash on Thursday afternoon on the ramp from southbound Loop 410 to southbound Interstate 35. A preliminary report from San Antonio police said the driver of the 18-wheeler lost control of the rig at 12:30 p.m. as he was attempting to merge onto I-35.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday. Joclynn is 4 feet,...
