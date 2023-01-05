ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, TX

SPEED LIMIT LOWERED NEAR SEALY

Travelers heading through Austin County should be aware of a pair of recent speed limit lowerings. The speed limit has been lowered in an area of Sealy that is south of I-10. The Sealy Police Department is letting residents and visitors know that the area of FM 3013 between Highway 36 and FM 3538 has been lowered to 60 miles per hour.
SEALY, TX
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
TEXAS STATE
One person hospitalized after Katy hotel fire, HCFMO says

KATY, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital Friday for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a hotel in east Katy, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said. Two other people received medical treatment at the scene, officials said. The fire happened at the Candlewood...
KATY, TX
Alief ISD assistant teacher shot to death in Sugar Land, officials say

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Authorities are piecing together what led up to an Alief ISD employee's death after she was found shot several times in her backyard. Initial details from the Sugar Land PD are a little before 10 p.m. officers got a call about shots fired from neighbors in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills. Arriving investigators found a woman, identified as Wendy Duan, 28, dead from several gunshot wounds in the backyard.
SUGAR LAND, TX

