ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis

Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Indy100

People are wondering if Prince Harry's past drug use could threaten his new life in US

Stories from Prince Harry's life are slowly becoming public knowledge as the release date for his memoir Spare approaches and one story about the Duke of Sussex participating in recreational drugs is sticking with people. After copies of the Duke's book went on sale in Spain, several news outlets got ahold of the memoir and released some juicy stories to the public. One of which concerns Harry's recreational drug use in his youth. In the Duke's youth, he was known to party quite a bit and admits that he used cocaine, marijuana, alcohol, and more to cope with his mother,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy