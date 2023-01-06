Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family living in bus station asked to leave.D.C. Hot NewsRichmond, VA
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Project ADAM at Children's Hospital in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Surviving homelessness in Richmond, VA Living in public places.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RichmondTed RiversRichmond, VA
Related
Richmond tattoo artist holds giveaway fundraiser for Gillies Creek Park goats
Local tattoo artist Holley Elizabeth is one of several volunteers who cares for the goats that live in Gillies Creek Park. After misfortunate struck in November, Elizabeth is now looking to help the goats in her own unique way.
PLANetizen
How High Costs Derailed Richmond’s Speed Limit Change
When the Richmond, Virginia city council voted to lower its default speed limit to 20 miles per hour in an effort to reduce the risk of death or severe injury in crashes involving pedestrians, they were told that the change would cost $5.2 million. As Wyatt Gordon explains in Greater...
peninsulachronicle.com
RVA757 Connects Leading Efforts For Richmond And Hampton Roads To Become Megaregion
As 2023 begins, RVA757 Connects is continuing its push to make Richmond and Hampton Roads a competitive megaregion. The organization, made up of business leaders, community leaders, and higher education leaders from both areas, held a virtual meeting on Wednesday, January 4, which focused on the strengths and challenges of the local entrepreneurial ecosystem. The meeting was part of the organization’s Innovation Spotlight series.
Richmond driver attempts to change tire, car submerges in Byrd Park lake
The car rolled down an embankment and ended up submerging itself into the lake's murky depths.
After delays, Richmond opens third homeless shelter with one more still to go
Amid the dangerously low temperatures, the city's two shelters quickly reached capacity, leaving many vulnerable individuals and families questioning where'd they go for warmth.
Route 1 near I-95 in Spotsylvania reopened after crash
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place near the intersection of Route 1 and Spotsylvania County Parkway. All southbound and northbound lanes of Route 1 are now closed on either side of the I-95 interchange as a result.
Augusta Free Press
Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia
Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment and...
PHOTOS: Crews respond to rural house fire in Hanover
A Hanover family is now displaced after a rural house fire on Friday night.
How this car ended up submerged in Byrd Park lake
Police said the car ended up in the lake around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after a woman stopped and attempted to change a tire.
Chic’n & Beer opens as new Richmond restaurant
Chic’n & Beer opened last week at 1800 E. Main Street, in the space formerly occupied by the short-lived 1800 Brewhouse
shoredailynews.com
Only 4 days left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate
The deadline is fast approaching to reach the required number of preapplications to make specialized license plates for Women Veterans a reality in Virginia. “The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has many specialized plates- unfortunately, despite having the highest percentage of women veterans in the country, we have no specialized plate for Virginia’s women veterans,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “The Governor and I believe that Virginia’s over 107,000 women veterans deserve the recognition of a special license plate. To make this plate a reality, we need 450 pre- applications to present to the Virginia General Assembly when it convenes in Richmond on January 11.”
Former James Madison University football player identified as driver killed in Route 301 crash
The driver of the pick up truck has now been identified as Martin “Deane” Cheatham IV, 30, of Mechanicsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Why Richmond restaurant Hot Chick closed in Shockoe Bottom
EAT Restaurant Partners shuttered its fried chicken joint Hot Chick at 7 N. 17th St. in Shockoe Bottom.
Henrico man killed after crashing into parked semi-trailer
Henrico Police is investigating a crash between a truck and a semi-trailer that killed a driver on Saturday evening.
cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
60 people left without a place to stay after Chesterfield fire
The Chesterfield Fire Department says 60 people were left without a place to stay after a fire Wednesday evening.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Deputies ID man killed in head-on wreck on Route 301 in Hanover
Crews are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash along Route 301 in Hanover County Saturday morning.
Police: Body found under tarp in woods is missing Chesterfield teen
The body found last month in a Colonial Heights neighborhood has been identified as that of a missing Chesterfield County teen last seen in mid-November, according to authorities.
This iconic Arby's hat survived the wrecking ball. What's next?
Crews bulldozed the old Arby's along the 5900 block of West Broad Street, near Libbie Avenue, in Henrico County.
Comments / 0