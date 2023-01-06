ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 1. As of 4:06 p.m., the south right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two victims of submerged SUV identified; two people still sought

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people still have not been found after an SUV was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Dec. 27, 2022, Virginia State Police were called about the Toyota 4Runner in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Police are still working to determine when the SUV was washed into the river, but they say it appears the driver tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing and the SUV was swept away by the strong current.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police received funding that could help keep the city safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman says 2022 was the third-highest homicide rate in the City’s history. But the department just received funding that could help keep you and your family safe. Officials say there were 68 shootings in 2022, only 18 were closed by...
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Death of Collinsville Man Ruled an Accident

A Collinsville man that was killed during a fire at his house has been ruled an accident. 78-year-old Richard Harris was found dead at his home in the 200 block of Ridge Road at 2:30 p.m. on December 30. The Fire Marshall of the Henry County Department of Public Safety...
COLLINSVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.” Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found […]
HIGH POINT, NC
wvtf.org

Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents

A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Man shot in Downtown Greensboro near parking deck: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a man was struck by gunfire near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street. The victim […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wakg.com

Danville Police Release Report Following December Initiative with State Police

During the month of December, the Danville Police Department and Virginia State Police partnered as a part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Operation Bold Blue Line initiative. Launched in October 2022, the operation is a sustained effort to comprehensively address the challenge of reducing homicides, shootings, and violent crimes in designated cities across the Commonwealth.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pick-up truck fire spreads to house in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department says it responded to a pick-up truck fire that spread to a home on Friday afternoon. Firefighters say they went to the 1600 block of Karnes Road shortly before 1 p.m. and found a pick-up truck fully covered in flames. Crews report they also discovered flames on the side of the home and throughout parts of the house.
BEDFORD, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Police chase ends in crash into a house in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A car chase that started Friday at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Drew Street ended with a stolen car crashing into a house. According to the Durham Police Department, a juvenile crashed into a house on North Alston Street near Drew Street after hitting multiple cars.
DURHAM, NC

