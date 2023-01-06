Read full article on original website
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 1 through 8
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from January 1 through 8. Family car totaled by man outrunning LPD, gunshots exchanged on NYE. A 29-year-old led Lynchburg Police on a high-speed chase through the city, late on New Year's Eve. The pursuit came to a halt when Jonathan...
WSLS
Two bodies recovered from Smith Mountain Lake ID’d as missing boaters
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Two bodies that were recovered from Smith Mountain Lake on Thursday morning were confirmed to be the two boaters missing after a boat capsized Monday. The bodies of Landon Oakes, 21, of Danville and Zachary Travis, 20, of Danville were recovered from the lake around...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 1. As of 4:06 p.m., the south right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp...
WDBJ7.com
Two victims of submerged SUV identified; two people still sought
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people still have not been found after an SUV was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Dec. 27, 2022, Virginia State Police were called about the Toyota 4Runner in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Police are still working to determine when the SUV was washed into the river, but they say it appears the driver tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing and the SUV was swept away by the strong current.
Missing High Point 20-year-old found dead in car found halfway submerged in creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car in Greensboro on Friday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro on that day in a black […]
WSLS
Halifax County man arrested after stealing two pickups, an ATV, police say
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Halifax County man has been arrested after a slew of crimes that started in Southside and spread into North Carolina, according to the South Boston Police Department. Authorities said that Allen Brandon, 27, of Halifax County was arrested on Thursday in Person County, North...
WRAL
OSHA, Chatham sheriff investigating death of worker who fell off home in Governor's Club
OSHA is investigating the death of a man who fell off a roof while working in Chatham County. 29-year-old Gabriel Strathern of Chapel Hill died December 14 while cleaning the gutters of a home in Governor's Club, a private community. Family members told WRAL News OSHA and the Chatham County...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police received funding that could help keep the city safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman says 2022 was the third-highest homicide rate in the City’s history. But the department just received funding that could help keep you and your family safe. Officials say there were 68 shootings in 2022, only 18 were closed by...
WBTM
Death of Collinsville Man Ruled an Accident
A Collinsville man that was killed during a fire at his house has been ruled an accident. 78-year-old Richard Harris was found dead at his home in the 200 block of Ridge Road at 2:30 p.m. on December 30. The Fire Marshall of the Henry County Department of Public Safety...
Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.” Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found […]
wvtf.org
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
wakg.com
Update: Suspect Arrested for Multiple Vehicle Thefts in Virginia and North Carolina
A South Boston man that was wanted for vehicle thefts in Halifax County and Person County, North Carolina has been arrested. 27-year-old Alan Leon Brandon was taken into custody in Person County on Thursday afternoon. Brandon had been wanted since 9 pm on Wednesday after stealing a four-wheeler in Halifax...
Man shot in Downtown Greensboro near parking deck: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a man was struck by gunfire near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street. The victim […]
wakg.com
Danville Police Release Report Following December Initiative with State Police
During the month of December, the Danville Police Department and Virginia State Police partnered as a part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Operation Bold Blue Line initiative. Launched in October 2022, the operation is a sustained effort to comprehensively address the challenge of reducing homicides, shootings, and violent crimes in designated cities across the Commonwealth.
wfxrtv.com
Pick-up truck fire spreads to house in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department says it responded to a pick-up truck fire that spread to a home on Friday afternoon. Firefighters say they went to the 1600 block of Karnes Road shortly before 1 p.m. and found a pick-up truck fully covered in flames. Crews report they also discovered flames on the side of the home and throughout parts of the house.
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
Police chase ends in crash into a house in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A car chase that started Friday at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Drew Street ended with a stolen car crashing into a house. According to the Durham Police Department, a juvenile crashed into a house on North Alston Street near Drew Street after hitting multiple cars.
btw21.com
Man breaks into girlfriend's apartment, stabs her: Henry County deputies
HENRY COUNTY, VA – A 51-year-old Bassett man is facing a handful of charges for breaking into his girlfriend's apartment and stabbing her. On Wednesday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at 755 Stultz Road, Apartment 303. When deputies got there, a woman came to...
