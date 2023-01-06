NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people still have not been found after an SUV was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Dec. 27, 2022, Virginia State Police were called about the Toyota 4Runner in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Police are still working to determine when the SUV was washed into the river, but they say it appears the driver tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing and the SUV was swept away by the strong current.

NELSON COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO