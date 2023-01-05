Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Calls YSL Member ‘Straight Bitch’ For Agreeing To Testify In RICO Case
Boosie Badazz has shared his thoughts on YSL members copping plea deals in light of the collective’s ongoing RICO case, and he’s not a fan of what he’s seen. Boosie’s reaction comes after a seventh and eighth YSL affiliate reached a plea deal to secure their release from jail.
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Settles Lawsuit Over “High Off Life” Album Title
Both parties have come to a mutual agreement. 2022 turned out to be yet another wildly successful year for Future. Although he’s more than a decade into his career as a rapper, he continues to dominate the charts and be one of the most popular emcees in the game.
Complex
50 Cent Reveals ‘BMF’ Universe Will Expand With 3 Spinoffs
Fresh off the Season 2 premiere of his latest hit Starz series Black Mafia Family, 50 Cent is already planning to expand the BMF universe. Variety reports Fif teased three BMF spinoffs Thursday night at the show’s Season 2 premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. “They got...
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug: Judge Reads Out Rapper’s Explicit Anti-Police Lyrics In Court
Young Thug‘s music has been called into play as jury selection for his trail began this week with the judge reciting some of his lyrics in court. According to 11Alive, on Wednesday (January 4), potential jurors watched a three-hour video of Judge Ural Glanville reading the sweeping indictment that saw 28 Young Stoner Life (YSL) affiliates arrested under Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Details Filming With Snoop Dogg & Eminem For “BMF”
50 Cent described what it was like being on set with Snoop Dogg and Eminem for “BMF.”. 50 Cent recently discussed what it was like being on set with Snoop Dogg and Eminem for his STARZ hit series BMF. Speaking with HipHopDX, 50 compared the intensity of both rappers.
thesource.com
Tory Lanez Hires Suge Knight’s Former Attorney as His New Representation
Tory Lanez has acquired new legal representation. The currently incarcerated rapper has hired Suge Knight’s former lawyer David Kenner, tossing aside his trial attorney of George Mgdesyan. According to Meghann Cuniff, who covered the case at length during the trial, Lanez made the swap and confirmed to the legal...
