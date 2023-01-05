ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Future Settles Lawsuit Over “High Off Life” Album Title

Both parties have come to a mutual agreement. 2022 turned out to be yet another wildly successful year for Future. Although he’s more than a decade into his career as a rapper, he continues to dominate the charts and be one of the most popular emcees in the game.
Complex

50 Cent Reveals ‘BMF’ Universe Will Expand With 3 Spinoffs

Fresh off the Season 2 premiere of his latest hit Starz series Black Mafia Family, 50 Cent is already planning to expand the BMF universe. Variety reports Fif teased three BMF spinoffs Thursday night at the show’s Season 2 premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. “They got...
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug: Judge Reads Out Rapper’s Explicit Anti-Police Lyrics In Court

Young Thug‘s music has been called into play as jury selection for his trail began this week with the judge reciting some of his lyrics in court. According to 11Alive, on Wednesday (January 4), potential jurors watched a three-hour video of Judge Ural Glanville reading the sweeping indictment that saw 28 Young Stoner Life (YSL) affiliates arrested under Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Details Filming With Snoop Dogg & Eminem For “BMF”

50 Cent described what it was like being on set with Snoop Dogg and Eminem for “BMF.”. 50 Cent recently discussed what it was like being on set with Snoop Dogg and Eminem for his STARZ hit series BMF. Speaking with HipHopDX, 50 compared the intensity of both rappers.
thesource.com

Tory Lanez Hires Suge Knight’s Former Attorney as His New Representation

Tory Lanez has acquired new legal representation. The currently incarcerated rapper has hired Suge Knight’s former lawyer David Kenner, tossing aside his trial attorney of George Mgdesyan. According to Meghann Cuniff, who covered the case at length during the trial, Lanez made the swap and confirmed to the legal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy