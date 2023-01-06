Concerned about the increase in dengue cases in Republika Srpska, the Ministry of Health is developing strategies to control the Aedes aegypti mosquito

Read full article on original website
Chelsea reinstates mask mandate for schools, citing county’s ‘high risk’ level for COVID-19
“The safety of our community is our highest priority.”. Chelsea Public Schools this week is reinstituting its mask mandate, a move officials said is in response to Suffolk County being designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as being at “high risk” for COVID-19 transmission. In...
Promising Alzheimer’s drug approved in the USA – NRK Urix – Foreign news and documentaries
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new drug against Alzheimer’s disease. Leqembi medicine (with the active ingredient lecanemap) It is the first to show that it can slow down the decline of memory and thinking. But the risk of side effects may stop approval in...
The United States authorizes a new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease
US health officials last Friday authorized a new drug for neurodegenerative Alzheimer’s disease with the goal of slowing cognitive decline in patients. The new treatment, which will be marketed under the name Leqembi, is now recommended by the US Medicines Agency (FDA, its acronym in English) for patients who have not yet reached an advanced stage of the disease.
