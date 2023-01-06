ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch The Glass Onion Cast Attempt Daniel Craig’s Knives Out Accent

By Riley Utley
 3 days ago

Benoit Blanc's accent in Knives Out was originally supposed to be a "light Southern drawl" as Rian Johnson put it , but now it has turned into one of the campiest, most memorable accents on the silver screen, in my opinion. Daniel Craig's smooth southern accent and eccentric vocabulary are incredibly fun to impersonate, and I know I can't help but try to mimic him whenever I watch these mysteries. Now, the cast of Glass Onion has been tasked with attempting their own take on Benoit's accent, and lucky for us we've been graced with a wonderful video of it.

In this glorious video from Still Watching Netflix , Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline and Jessica Henwick each try their hand at impersonating the Southern detective. They take turns saying some of Benoit’s best lines, and they try to break down the intricacies of the accent Daniel Craig does throughout the movies. While you can see Kathryn Hahn do the iconic accent in the movie, you can watch these other four castmates attempt the signature Southern drawl here:

Both Hudson and Odom Jr. note that they had no time to practice the accents. However, they gave it their all and really tried to nail down Benoit’s tone and Southern charm. They really enjoyed impersonating the detective by way of the line:

This case has confounded me like no other!

Following that fun interaction, all four cast members get hung up trying to figure out how exactly Mr. Blanc pronounced one of the products associated with one of the fabulous name-drops in the movie . That word was “kombucha,” “Jared Leto’s hard kombucha” to be exact.

In the end, the cast decided who did the best impression, and Hudson made the executive call that Odom Jr. had the best Benoit voice considering his extensive background in theater. I’d honestly say Henwick did the best Southern accent out of the bunch, especially at the beginning of the video when she nailed the line:

I like the Glass Onion as a metaphor. An object that seems densely layered, but in reality, the center is in plain sight.

I thought that was a wonderful line to pick, and the producers of the video definitely chose some memorable one-liners. However, I would have loved to hear the cast attempt Benoit’s epic monologue that dove-tails into one of the biggest moments in Glass Onion . It would have also been delightful to hear them all say Halle Berry’s name with the enthusiasm that Blanc uses in the movie.

Lucky for us, Rian Johnson has been open about making more Knives Out mysteries . That means the iconic detective will return to solve another murder with a different cast, and hopefully, we'll get more hilarious impressions from A-list actors too.

While we wait for more news about the third installment in the Knives Out mysteries, you can watch the 2022 movie schedule hit Glass Onion with a Netflix subscription . Also, while you anticipate Johnson’s next whodunnit, be sure to work on your Southern drawl so you’re ready to ace more of Beniot Blanc's legendary one-liners.

