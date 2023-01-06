Read full article on original website
Related
brytfmonline.com
Until 2026. Roberto Martinez presented this afternoon
Roberto Martinez will even succeed Fernando Santos as national coach and will have a contract that runs until 2026. Without indicating the name of the coach, the federation informed the press that the new national coach will be presented on Monday at 12.00 by the president of the entity, Fernando Gomez, in a ceremony to be held at the Cidade de Futebol.
brytfmonline.com
Ball – Real Madrid lose at Villarreal and could see Barcelona isolated at the top (see Goals) (Spain)
Real Madrid lost, on Saturday, in its campaign against Villarreal, 1-2, in the 16th round of the Spanish League, and it could see Barcelona isolated in the lead. At the meeting he went down in history meringueUpon entering the stadium without any Spanish player in the starting line-up for the first time in history (see related news), Real Madrid found themselves losing, in the 47th minute, with a goal from Jeremi Pino, after Mendy fouled on his way to play.
Comments / 0