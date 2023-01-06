ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

One Original Inside Out Actor Confirms They Won't Be Back For The Pixar Sequel

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yOuFR_0k5D1ajU00

2015’s Inside Out remains among the best Pixar movies the animation studio has ever made. So when we heard a sequel is in the works a few months back, we weren’t at all surprised Pixar might want to play with emotions again. However, when it comes to casting, only Amy Poehler has been confirmed to be returning to voice Joy in Inside Out 2 , with it being rather up in the air regarding the rest of Riley’s core emotions. One actor has now confirmed their lack of involvement in the Pixar sequel.

It was rumored prior that Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling, who played Fear and Disgust in the 2015 movie, reportedly declined due to pay discrepancies to reprise their roles in Inside Out 2 . Poehler apparently was offered $5 million whilst Pixar offered Hader and Kaling $100,000 each. When recently asked about her involvement in the sequel, Kaling said this:

I had a great time working on Inside Out and am sure Inside Out 2 will be great. But I’m not working on it.

Kaling’s words come via an interview with The Wrap before it was stressed by the actress that she is not part of Inside Out 2 “right now.” It’s possible this could change down the road as the movie continues through development. Animation projects like Inside Out 2 take a variety of forms during production, and before the upcoming Disney movie , perhaps Kaling and Pixar could still find a compensation agreement.

From what we know about Inside Out 2 , the sequel will follow Riley as a teenager following the original movie having us in her head at 11. There will be new emotions introduced that have yet to be announced yet. Even still, it just wouldn’t make sense for the feelings of Disgust and Fear to be eliminated from her head. Perhaps if Mindy Kaling and Pixar do not reach a decision, they will be recast by new voice actors.

The actress is currently getting ready for her animated series, Velma , which she co-created and voices the titular role for, to premiere on HBO Max on January 12. Kaling got her start as a staff writer and actress in The Office (which she thinks wouldn’t work today) before creating and starring in The Mindy Project for six seasons. Kaling has continued to be a successful writer, producer and actress in Hollywood, also creating series like The Sex Lives of College Girls and Never Have I Ever . Surely her name and voice on Inside Out 2 is worth more than $100,000 to the production?

On the other hand, it’s been a while since Pixar had a big hit movie. Since 2020, only one of the studio’s movies have released straight in theaters rather than premiering on Disney+, and Lightyear wasn’t a major winner in the 2022 box office. Perhaps the company is scaling back on its actor budgets? Questions aside for Inside Out 2 , the movie is set to be released on June 14, 2024. There’s plenty of time for Pixar to illuminate what’s going on with the sequel, but for the time being, Kaling is not part of it.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Hugh Jackman unveils surprise new superhero role as the real origins of Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ are revealed

A brand new year is upon us, and a bunch of exciting new sci-fi movies and TV shows are already coming our way. First up, Star Wars fans have already got a fresh season of a returning animated series to tuck into, one which could tie into the wider saga, as Hugh Jackman previews his other upcoming superhero project that you probably had no idea existed until now. Last but not least, Mark Hamill spills the secrets of the true beginnings of Luke Skywalker. Let’s dig in…
Variety

Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1

Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
TVLine

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: 'I Guess I'm More Similar to Will Than I Thought' — Watch

Roughly six months after confirming his Stranger Things character’s oft-speculated sexuality, actor Noah Schnapp has also come out as gay. The announcement came Thursday via TikTok (click here to watch), with Schnapp writing, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'” Schnapp’s post also includes him lip-syncing to audio of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.” But Schnapp saves the best part for his caption: “I guess...
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
Essence

A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years

The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
game-news24.com

Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought

After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
theplaylist.net

‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda

Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
AdWeek

Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season

Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
ComicBook

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
177K+
Followers
42K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy