Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
NHL
Thompson excited for All-Star nod, hopes for teammates to join him
Fans can send additional Sabres players by voting now through Jan. 17. Don Granato watched how Rasmus Dahlin gained confidence after participating in his first NHL All-Star Game last year. He sees the same potential for Tage Thompson - a scary thought for a player who already has 30 goals less than halfway through the season.
NHL
Wilson Returns
Nine years into his NHL career, Caps right wing Tom Wilson had been a model of durability, missing a grand total of 19 regular season games because of injury. But after suffering a torn ACL in Game 1 of Washington's opening round playoff series with Florida last May, Wilson underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament.
NHL
2023 All-Star Fan Vote candidates for Atlantic Division debated
Dahlin, Matthews, Stamkos among picks by NHL.com writers. The 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate is open and runs through Jan. 17. The fan vote will result in two skaters and a goalie being added each division's roster for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'JUST COULDN'T BUY ONE'
What was talked about following an OT loss to the Blackhawks. "For the most part, we controlled possession and controlled the shot statistic, and got volume and got quality shots, but like I said, goaltender stood on his head and made some saves and they cashed in on some key opportunities."
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - TBL @ WPG
The Fantastic Four return, Tampa missing a key piece, and more!. The Jets got some great news this morning when it was confirmed that Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti all got the green light to return to the lineup. Ehlers hasn't played since the second game of the season, Wheeler and Schmidt have missed the last nine games and Perfetti sat out for five. There was a buzz is the Jets dressing room with the return of the four players plus the opponent they are facing tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
Kraken score 8 in win against Senators
Jordan Eberle and Andre Burakovsky recorded 3 points each in the Kraken's 8-4 road victory over the Senators. Matty Beniers, Daniel Sprong, Justin Schultz and Vince Dunn each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (22-12-4), who have won four straight. Martin Jones, who has started each game during the winning streak, made 19 saves.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Jan. 8
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Sunday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 71 - Jake Evans 40 - Joel Armia. 20...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Maple Leafs
Facing a tough test in their quest for five straight wins, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (15-17-7) will host Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (23-9-7) at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Avalanche 3, Oilers 2 (OT)
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers were ready to taste revenge, but the Colorado Avalanche were cold as ice. In the first rematch of last season's Western Conference Final, the Oilers held a two-goal lead through 35 minutes before the Avalanche saw their constant pressure over the 60 minutes of regulation and overtime snowball into a 3-2 comeback victory at Rogers Place on Saturday night.
NHL
Greiss makes 35 saves, Blues shut out Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Thomas Greiss made 35 saves, including 23 in the third period, for the St. Louis Blues in a 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday. It was the first shutout of the season for Greiss, who was making his first start...
NHL
Guentzel scores twice, Penguins defeat Coyotes to end 6-game skid
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Jake Guentzel scored twice in the second period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins ended a six-game skid with a 4-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Sunday. Jason Zucker and Jeff Carter scored, Sidney Crosby had two assists, and Casey DeSmith made 23 saves for...
NHL
On Tap: Karlsson looks to extend record point streak for Sharks
Panthers, Red Wings in Atlantic clash; Jets go for fourth straight. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games on Friday. Karlsson continues to shine for Sharks. The San...
NHL
Wright Reassigned to Juniors
Kraken's 2022 first-round draft pick, fresh from captaining Team Canada to a World Junior gold medal, will rejoin his OHL Kingston club to make a run at coveted Memorial Cup. The Kraken announced Friday center Shane Wright has been reassigned to his juniors team, the Kingston Frontenacs, of the Ontario Hockey League.
NHL
Maple Leafs score 6, end Flyers' 4-game winning streak
PHILADELPHIA -- Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares each had a goal and two assists for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. Conor Timmins had a goal and an assist, and Mitchell Marner had three assists for Toronto (25-9-7),...
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Hope to Continue Success on Power Play Against Arizona
Chicago's power play unit has recorded a power play goal three times over the last seven games. After Seth Jones notched the Blackhawks' lone goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, the first Blackhawks defenseman to score a power play goal in 123 games, the team hopes to continue strengthening the power play against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.
NHL
STL@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens snapped a seven-game winless streak with a 5-4 victory over the Blues at the Bell Centre on Saturday night. It was the 700th game of David Savard's NHL career. The veteran defenseman previously played for Columbus and Tampa Bay before joining Montreal. The Blues opened the...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Panthers: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Florida on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Sunday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers at American Airlines Center. Game 41: Dallas Stars (23-11-6, 52 points) vs. Florida Panthers (18-18-4, 40 points)
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: Mid-season stats, standings, and selections
This week Razor and Mike discuss the All-Star weekend, future Stars, and much more. It's a new calendar year, and the halfway point of the hockey season. The Stars are performing well in many statistical categories, while Jason Robertson is heading to the All-Star game and a couple future Stars had solid showings at the World Junior Championships.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (22-12-4) at Canadiens (16-21-3) | 4:30 p.m.
Kraken look to maintain "poise and belief" in Montreal with the opportunity to extend win streak. Time: 4:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. MONTREAL - The Canadiens stopped a seven-game losing streak on Saturday with a 5-4 win over St. Louis and are a group that has struggled of late winning four of their last 15 games. But don't count them out. Remember, this Montreal team beat Seattle at home on Dec. 6 in the second half of a back-to-back and they average just under six rush attacks per game (14th in the league). The lesson has been learned. "We never take any team lightly ever," Jared McCann said. "We were the team last year that was sometimes taken lightly."
Comments / 0