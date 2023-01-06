He was a ‘mensch’ on the bench, now retired county judge celebrates 100th birthday

Read full article on original website
Related
stljewishlight.org
How Washington University’s Hillel House became a reality
This story is being published in partnership with the Missouri Historical Society. Dr. Abram L. Sachar, who helped organize and was one of the first national directors of B’nai B’rith Hillel Foundation, long wanted to found a chapter and help Jewish students at his alma mater, Washington University in St. Louis (WUSTL). The opportunity to start it, though, didn’t appear until after World War II ended.
Robert Tracy takes over as new St. Louis police chief Monday
ST. LOUIS — The new chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department takes over on Monday, Jan. 9. Neighbors are excited about the potential positive changes Chief Robert Tracy brings to the job. "We hope that he is successful and loves St. Louis," said Rhonda Jones, a board...
The origins of the St. Louis Veiled Prophet
ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of questions surrounding the Veiled Prophet organization in St. Louis. For decades, they organized a high-profile Independence Day weekend fair and parade. The often controversial group has excluded women and people of color in the past. The exclusive Veiled Prophet Ball has...
St. Louis American
Robberson’s racism poisons student newspaper
Undoubtedly the year 2022 ended on one of the strangest notes in the city’s political history. A few days before Christmas, Alderman Brandon Bosley (Ward 3) recorded a video and posted it to his Facebook account. The video, still up at the time of our publishing, showed Bosley yelling at a woman lying in the snow, seemingly unable to get up. In the video, Bosley is heard referencing an alleged armed robbery by a woman whom he later claimed to police tried to steal his car keys and had a gun.
Hidden History: Monument to honor Vashon family’s contributions to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — They're one of the most influential families in St. Louis, but the accomplishments of the Vashon family have largely been lost to time. When most St. Louisans hear the name Vashon one thing typically comes to mind. “They think of Vashon High School,” said Calvin Riley,...
gladstonedispatch.com
Boyd claims title as one of Missouri Legislature's youngest members
A Northwest Missouri legislator became one of the youngest lawmakers in state history this week with the opening of the 2023 General Assembly. At just 24 years old, Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, is the new representative for state house district 2. According to the Missouri Legislative Library, the most recent member...
Missouri is home of the smallest national park in the U.S.
The starting point of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, is home to the smallest national park in the United States.
St. Louis American
Dr. Kendra Holmes makes history with new role as Affinia Healthcare president & CEO
Dr. Kendra Holmes stepped into her new role as president & CEO for Affinia Healthcare January 1, 2023. The Affinia Healthcare Board of Directors first announced Dr. Holmes’ promotion in March 2022. The new role is also a historic one: Dr. Holmes is the first woman, and the first Black person, to be selected as the organization’s president and CEO in its 117-year history.
FOX2now.com
Missouri is not doing enough to help students, says Senate President
The top Republican in the Missouri Senate said the General Assembly and the state's education department are failing students. Missouri is not doing enough to help students, says …. The top Republican in the Missouri Senate said the General Assembly and the state's education department are failing students. Let’s Go...
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
FOX2now.com
Procession held for off-duty St. Louis Co. officer killed in murder-suicide
An off-duty St. Louis County officer killed in a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve was laid to rest Saturday. Procession held for off-duty St. Louis Co. officer …. An off-duty St. Louis County officer killed in a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve was laid to rest Saturday. Virtual learning for students after...
St. Louis police union advocating for state control of police force
The Missouri legislature is considering a plan that would turn control of the St. Louis Police back over to the state. After voting for local control in 2013, some question the efficacy of the idea, though it’s the way most police forces operate.
themissouritimes.com
Opinion: Running To Defend Democracy: Why I’m Ready For Lucas Kunce in 2024
In 2020 folks who watch politics like a sport saw a new player emerge when Lucas Kunce dropped his first ad for the 2022 Senate cycle. Kunce presented well out of the gate, and his ability to land on national media with a populist positioning (and a great head of hair) helped garner momentum before the field really appeared.
Illinois Business Journal
Neurosurgery of St. Louis expands practice to six locations throughout Metro East, St. Louis
Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL), an independent physician’s group serving St. Louis and Metro East Illinois, is starting the new year by nearly doubling its footprint in the region. The practice, which began last year, has added three additional locations and expanded its team of highly trained neurosurgeons and nurse practitioners to twelve.
New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts
Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts. House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there is more room to return money to Missouri taxpayers.”
Boundlessly Talented and Newly Sober, Emily Wallace Is Back on Top
The St. Louis singer-songwriter is charging full speed ahead into 2023
St. Louis Man Living in Cotton Belt Building Suing Over New State Law
Ronald Benson is one of seven plaintiffs seeking to block enforcement of a new law that opponents say criminalizes homelessness
legalexaminer.com
Former Student Shares His Experience At Agapé Boarding School In Missouri
Andrew Breshears, former student of Agapé Boarding School, has narrated his experience during his stay in 2018, reported by Springfield News-Leader. Upon entering the Agapé Boarding School campus, he was welcomed by the grand entryway adorned with a cross and the scenic view of the Ozarks. Initially, it seemed like a peaceful environment, but upon arrival he was met with harsh regulations, including frequent chapel attendance and being forced to shave all the hair off his head. He was then moved into a dorm resembling a military barracks and forced to abide by a multitude of rules.
St. Louis Standards: Seedz Serves Healthy Food and Love
The Demun mainstay has delighted with approchable vegan cuisine for a decade
nextstl.com
St. Louis Board of Aldermen Races Set
Filing closed for running for St. Louis Board of Aldermen races. The next dates in the primary election- 01/24/23: Application-based absentee voting (both by mail and in-person) begins. 02/08/23: Last day to register to vote in this election. 02/21/23: No excuse needed absentee voting begins. 02/22/23: Last day to request...
Comments / 0