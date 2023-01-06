ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

He was a ‘mensch’ on the bench, now retired county judge celebrates 100th birthday

By Ellen Harris , Special to the Jewish Light
stljewishlight.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
stljewishlight.org

How Washington University’s Hillel House became a reality

This story is being published in partnership with the Missouri Historical Society. Dr. Abram L. Sachar, who helped organize and was one of the first national directors of B’nai B’rith Hillel Foundation, long wanted to found a chapter and help Jewish students at his alma mater, Washington University in St. Louis (WUSTL). The opportunity to start it, though, didn’t appear until after World War II ended.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

The origins of the St. Louis Veiled Prophet

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of questions surrounding the Veiled Prophet organization in St. Louis. For decades, they organized a high-profile Independence Day weekend fair and parade. The often controversial group has excluded women and people of color in the past. The exclusive Veiled Prophet Ball has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Robberson’s racism poisons student newspaper

Undoubtedly the year 2022 ended on one of the strangest notes in the city’s political history. A few days before Christmas, Alderman Brandon Bosley (Ward 3) recorded a video and posted it to his Facebook account. The video, still up at the time of our publishing, showed Bosley yelling at a woman lying in the snow, seemingly unable to get up. In the video, Bosley is heard referencing an alleged armed robbery by a woman whom he later claimed to police tried to steal his car keys and had a gun.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Boyd claims title as one of Missouri Legislature's youngest members

A Northwest Missouri legislator became one of the youngest lawmakers in state history this week with the opening of the 2023 General Assembly. At just 24 years old, Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, is the new representative for state house district 2. According to the Missouri Legislative Library, the most recent member...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis American

Dr. Kendra Holmes makes history with new role as Affinia Healthcare president & CEO

Dr. Kendra Holmes stepped into her new role as president & CEO for Affinia Healthcare January 1, 2023. The Affinia Healthcare Board of Directors first announced Dr. Holmes’ promotion in March 2022. The new role is also a historic one: Dr. Holmes is the first woman, and the first Black person, to be selected as the organization’s president and CEO in its 117-year history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Missouri is not doing enough to help students, says Senate President

The top Republican in the Missouri Senate said the General Assembly and the state's education department are failing students. Missouri is not doing enough to help students, says …. The top Republican in the Missouri Senate said the General Assembly and the state's education department are failing students. Let’s Go...
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Opinion: Running To Defend Democracy: Why I’m Ready For Lucas Kunce in 2024

In 2020 folks who watch politics like a sport saw a new player emerge when Lucas Kunce dropped his first ad for the 2022 Senate cycle. Kunce presented well out of the gate, and his ability to land on national media with a populist positioning (and a great head of hair) helped garner momentum before the field really appeared.
MISSOURI STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Neurosurgery of St. Louis expands practice to six locations throughout Metro East, St. Louis

Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL), an independent physician’s group serving St. Louis and Metro East Illinois, is starting the new year by nearly doubling its footprint in the region. The practice, which began last year, has added three additional locations and expanded its team of highly trained neurosurgeons and nurse practitioners to twelve.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts

Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts. House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there is more room to return money to Missouri taxpayers.”
MISSOURI STATE
legalexaminer.com

Former Student Shares His Experience At Agapé Boarding School In Missouri

Andrew Breshears, former student of Agapé Boarding School, has narrated his experience during his stay in 2018, reported by Springfield News-Leader. Upon entering the Agapé Boarding School campus, he was welcomed by the grand entryway adorned with a cross and the scenic view of the Ozarks. Initially, it seemed like a peaceful environment, but upon arrival he was met with harsh regulations, including frequent chapel attendance and being forced to shave all the hair off his head. He was then moved into a dorm resembling a military barracks and forced to abide by a multitude of rules.
MISSOURI STATE
nextstl.com

St. Louis Board of Aldermen Races Set

Filing closed for running for St. Louis Board of Aldermen races. The next dates in the primary election- 01/24/23: Application-based absentee voting (both by mail and in-person) begins. 02/08/23: Last day to register to vote in this election. 02/21/23: No excuse needed absentee voting begins. 02/22/23: Last day to request...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy