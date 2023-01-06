ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

OC COVID-19 Metrics Remain Relatively Stable

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03A7in_0k5CrkFC00
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - Orange County's COVID-19 metrics remained relatively stable again this week, but with 32 more fatalities have been logged, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 infected patients have been going up and down since a steady rise ended on Dec. 7. Last Thursday there were 348 patients, and that number fell to 315 as of Saturday, but it has been on the rise since then with 352 recorded as of Wednesday. The number of patients in intensive care has dropped from 34 last Thursday to 30 as of Wednesday.

"I was pleased to see ICU numbers down week on week," Andrew Noymer, a UC Irvine professor of population health and disease prevention, told City News Service.

"I'm pleased to see hospitalization is essentially stable. It's bouncing up and down, but it's still in the 300s," Noymer said.

The epidemiologist noted, however, that a new strain of Omicron -- XBB -- has started surfacing in  Orange County and that variant is more vaccine evasive.

"Whether or not that drives a major wave remains to be seen," Noymer said. "That's something I'm keeping an eye on."

The agency logged 32 more fatalities, increasing the overall death toll to 7,706. All but three of the fatalities occurred last month, increasing December's death toll to 75. Three of the fatalities occurred in November, increasing that month's death toll to 45.

Of those hospitalized in the county, 64.4% are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated. The ICU patients are 65.8% partly or unvaccinated.

The number of residents fully vaccinated increased from 2,363,227 to 2,363,581. The number of residents who have received at least one dose is 223,392. The number of booster shots administered increased from 1,435,527 to 1,437,959.

The number of children up to 4 years old who have received at least one dose inched up from 17,546 to 17,700, with 10,454 fully vaccinated. Just 5.6% of the county's population in the age group is fully vaccinated.

For 5- to 11-year-old children, 97,203 are fully vaccinated, about 36.7% of the age group. In the 12-to-17 age group, 69.7% are fully vaccinated.

The test positivity rate went from 13% to 15.1% and decreased from 13.7% to 13.6% in the health equity quartile, which measures the communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

The daily case rate per 100,000 decreased from  14.1 to 13.7 on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag, and went from 15 to 15.1 in the adjusted daily case rate per 100,000 on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag.

The OCHCA reports COVID data every Thursday.

The county logged 3,195 new cases of COVID-19, hiking the cumulative to 700,624.

The positivity rate for those fully vaccinated with a booster, which was 17.9 on Dec. 25, remained the same on Jan. 1. For those vaccinated with no booster, the rate went from 9.7 to 10.4. For those not vaccinated the rate went from 13.6 to 14.4.

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

County residents returning to school, work after winter break urged to test for COVID-19, mask for at least 10 Days

Public Health officials are asking for the community’s help in reducing the chances of another post-holiday surge and limiting the spread of new COVID-19 strains that could gain dominance in Los Angeles County. An increase in infection rates would disproportionately affect people over 50 and people with preexisting medical conditions or who are immunocompromised. All three groups are at higher risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

New cases down, deaths up

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in Orange County has declined for the third consecutive week, but deaths and hospitalizations tied to COVID increased this week. According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, for the week concluding Jan. 4, there were 3,195 new cases. That compares to 3,269 the week before and 4,449 on Dec. 8.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Will Orange County see a super bloom?

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Steady rain has soaked Orange County fields and hillsides, rejuvenated the desiccated vegetation and provided some hope that maybe a springtime super bloom is on the way. Monty McDivitt, president of the Niguel Botanical Preserve, said it’s unlikely. “In order to have a super...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Money

The 12 Cities Where Home Prices Dropped the Most in 2022

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The second half of 2022 brought major changes for homebuyers. After two years of record-breaking growth, soaring mortgage rates threw a bucket of cold water on the red-hot market. As the cost of borrowing rose, demand...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Flood watches issued for LA, Orange counties as SoCal braces for heavy rains, high winds

LOS ANGELES - More rain is coming to Southern California on Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch to be issued Sunday for large parts of Los Angeles and Orange County. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and inland areas including Hollywood, Compton, Long Beach, Pomona, Downey, Norwalk, East Los Angeles, Culver City, Lakewood and Beverly Hills.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
55K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy