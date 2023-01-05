Read full article on original website
Why You Should Hold Elevance Health (ELV) in Your Portfolio
Elevance Health Inc. ELV is currently aided by a well-performing Government business, thanks to increasing premiums and numerous contract wins. The pursuit of buyouts and a solid financial position are other tailwinds for the stock. Zacks Rank & Price Rally. Elevance Health carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently. The...
Why Nio, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Tanked in December
Investors in the electric vehicle (EV) sector had a bad final month of 2022. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO), battery developer QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) all dropped more than 20% in December. Nio lost 23.7%, QuantumScape 24.3%, and ChargePoint dropped 23.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Those poor monthly returns capped off what was an extremely poor year for all three.
The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLK) where we have detected an approximate $137.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 306,010,000 to 307,110,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLK, in trading today Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) is up about 1.8%, Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) is up about 2.3%, and International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) is higher by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLK Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLK, versus its 200 day moving average:
ALTL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of the ALTL ETF (Symbol: ALTL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.20, changing hands as high as $41.22 per share. ALTL shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Perion Network (PERI) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Perion Network (PERI), which belongs to the Zacks Internet - Content industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This digital media company has...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
Realty Income (O) Closes $1B Term Loan, Boosts Liquidity
Amid the rebounding retail real estate market, Realty Income O recently announced that it has closed a $1 billion multicurrency unsecured term loan. The move boosts the company’s liquidity position and financial flexibility. The loan has an initial maturity in January 2024 and can be prolonged by exercising two...
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think
It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric...
3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023
With the dawning of 2023 comes new reasons for optimism after a rough year in the stock market in 2022. The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FALN
In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (Symbol: FALN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.26, changing hands as high as $25.28 per share. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FALN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Amgen (AMGN) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Amgen (AMGN), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. When looking at the last two reports, this world's largest biotech drugmaker has...
Will Arch Capital (ACGL) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Arch Capital Group (ACGL), which belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This property and casualty insurer has an established record of topping...
All You Need to Know About Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
AVUS Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of the AVUS ETF (Symbol: AVUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.58, changing hands as high as $69.97 per share. AVUS shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Uranium Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for URA
In trading on Monday, shares of the Uranium ETF (Symbol: URA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.35, changing hands as high as $21.90 per share. Uranium shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
ANGL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of the Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: ANGL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.73, changing hands as high as $27.78 per share. Fallen Angel High Yield Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Lam Research (LRCX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $449.57, changing hands as high as $463.40 per share. Lam Research Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRCX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
