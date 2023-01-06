Read full article on original website
Dallas neighborhood demanding city officials stop speeding cars that have led to crashes, death
DALLAS — Residents of one North Texas neighborhood said they’ve been dealing with street racing and cars constantly speeding down the road all hours of the day. After one man died as a result of racing, the residents are demanding that city leaders do more to stop this.
fox4news.com
Police identify victims killed in Dallas apartment shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police have identified two of the three people killed in a shooting that also injured two others at a Far North Dallas apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road, just west of the Central Expressway.
fox4news.com
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into back of Dallas Fire-Rescue truck
DALLAS - A woman is in critical condition and has been charged with DWI after crashing into the back of a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just after 2:30 a.m., in the southbound lanes of N. Stemmons Freeway, near Storey Lane. Firefighters were already on the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Dead in Major Accident Along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth: Police
According to Fort Worth police, two people are dead from a crash that occurred along an access road on Interstate 30 early Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Westbound lanes of West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive in reference to a major accident involving a motorcyclist. Call details stated...
fox4news.com
Man with machete fatally shot by officers, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - An investigation is underway into the officer-involved shooting death of a man who Fort Worth police said was armed with a machete. Police said a woman called 911 at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and said her adult son was possibly armed with a knife at her home in the 3500 block of Wedgworth Road S.
Two of three victims in Dallas triple-homicide now identified, suspect wanted
Three days after a triple murder in Far North Dallas, two of the victims have now been identified. Friday, five people were found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Spring Valley Road near Coit.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Police: Woman Charged with DWI After Hitting Dallas (TX) Fire Truck
Dallas police say a woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into a Dallas fire truck, IrvingWeekly.com reported. At around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Dallas firefighters were working a crash on I35E near Storey Lane when a woman collided into the back of a blocker unit, the report said. Blocker units are retired fire apparatus used to block highway scenes for personnel safety.
One person killed in high-speed crash in Arlington
A woman has been killed in a high-speed crash in Arlington over the weekend. Police say one pick-up sideswiped another on I-20 near Collins Sunday. The driver of a Ford F-150 was going very fast when it hit a Dodge Ram.
1-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl shot to death by man in Mississippi, sheriff’s office says
JONESTOWN, Miss. — Two children are dead after being shot by a man in North Mississippi, according to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that 25-year-old Marquez Griffin shot and killed a 1-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl around 2 a.m. on Monday, January 9.
UPS semi truck driver dies in Dallas County freeway crash
For the second time in two days, a delivery truck driver has died in a Dallas County freeway crash. Thursday, a UPS big rig smashed through a concrete barrier on I-45 near Malloy Bridge Road
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in southeastern Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A person hit by a train in the 7500 block of Hudson Cemetery Road in southeastern Tarrant County has died. It happened on January 5. Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies said the victim initially survived after they performed CPR.Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. But the victim died shortly after. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has yet to release the name of the deceased person.
fox4news.com
Father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney identified
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police have identified the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death Friday. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond Sunday afternoon. He remains hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police. Police said Subramanian...
1 dead after UPS truck crashes, lands in creek
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has died after a UPS truck crashed into a barrier and landed in a creek.The Dallas County Sheriff's office says the accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on southbound I-45, just south of Malloy Bridge Road.A UPS truck pulling two trailers had collided with the guardrail and crashed through the concrete bridge barrier. The truck and trailers landed in the creek below. Dallas Fire-Rescue's dive team assisted in the recovery of the driver, who has died. There is no word on the cause of the crash.The two right southbound lanes and entry ramp from Malloy Bridge Road will remain closed until the truck and trailers are removed from the creek.
Two men killed by trains in unrelated Tarrant County tragedies
Six hours apart, two men have died in Tarrant County after being hit by trains in un-related cases. Last night, about 7:30 a man was struck and killed on the tracks that run under Summit Avenue near the Chisholm Trail Parkway.
fox4news.com
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home. Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night. The home on Curtis Court was badly...
ketr.org
Driver dies in two-vehicle accident on I-30 near Caddo Mills
In Hunt County, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident early Thursday morning on Interstate 30 near Caddo Mills. The incident happened on westbound I-30 near the intersection with FM 1903. That’s the intersection where there are several gas stations and a travel center. A DPS spokesman says a blue Nissan Versa struck a tractor-trailer from behind. The driver of the truck was unharmed but the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were released.
Driver extricated, airlifted from major crash in Forney
FORNEY, Texas — The driver of a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle major crash was extricated and airlifted to an area hospital on Friday. At approximately 11:42 a.m., on January 6, 2023, the Forney Police Department, Forney Fire Department, and CareFlite were dispatched to a major crash on the eastbound service road of U.S. Highway 80 at Pinson Road.
Hit-and-run driver arrested after Arlington officer injured on I-20
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A hit-and-run driver who struck an Arlington police officer on I-20 this morning, Jan. 5, was caught and arrested. It happened around 6:30 a.m. as the officer was helping with a two car wreck in the eastbound lanes near Matlock Road. Initially, one eastbound lane remained open while crews worked to investigate and clear the crash. But then, according to police, a man, later identified as Alfredo Guzman, 32, who was trying to get around the wreck hit the South District patrol officer. Thus, all eastbound lanes were shutdown. The officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at the hospital. The...
fox4news.com
Neighbor recalls 'heartbreaking' scene in McKinney where police say father stabbed son to death
MCKINNEY, Texas - A McKinney father is facing a capital murder charge after his son was found dead with multiple stab wounds. It happened Friday afternoon in a neighborhood near Highway 380 and Custer Road. McKinney Police Department investigators are working to find out why a father reportedly stabbed his...
advocatemag.com
Victim identified in Walnut Hill Lane shooting
Dallas police have identified the victim and charged a suspect with murder in a shooting Tuesday evening. Around 6:02 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane. The victim and the suspect were involved in a fight that escalated once the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Justin Blocker, shot Clayton Hartfield Jr.
