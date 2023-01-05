ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Montana DEQ offering residents free radon test kits

HELENA, Mont. - In Montana, 48 percent of the homes tested for radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can lead to a risk of lung cancer, have levels above the action level according to Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) data. Testing is the only way to know...
Montana DOJ to send test AMBER Alert Fri., Jan. 13

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice will be sending out a test AMBER Alert statewide Friday, Jan. 13, National AMBER Alert Day. The DOJ said in its release they are asking Montanans who do not receive the test AMBER Alert on their cellphone to report it to the DOJ to help improve its system.
