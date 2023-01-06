ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Not Too Happy To See You

#Mildord CT– On January 2, 2023, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Macy’s for a fight. The victim stated that they parked in the lot near Macy’s and saw Shawn Roby,42 of North Haven who was an acquaintance of theirs. When the victim embraced Roby for a hug, he pushed the victim away. Roby punched the victim in the face and then began to strike them in the ribs with his knee and foot while the victim was on the ground. Roby began to choke the victim before the mall security arrived. Roby was charged accordingly. He was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, and Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
MILFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

1840-Built Ponus Ridge Home Sells for $2,995,000

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Town Clerk’s office. For more information about each property from the assessor, click on the street address and click on the ‘Sales’ tab. To get the history of a New Canaan street name, click here. ***. Dec. 29.
NEW CANAAN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mail Carrier Robbed in Greenwich: Police

Police are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier in Greenwich. Police said it happened Friday on Lake Avenue, no weapons were reported and there are no injuries. Greenwich police are looking for a white Mercedes Benz with New York plates KZB-7216. It was heading south on Field Point Road...
GREENWICH, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Venezuelan eatery relocates from Trumbull to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Running a Venezuelan eatery in a city without many Venezuelan people would seem to be a daunting challenge. But Adriana Muñoz isn't deterred. She plans to get the city hooked on arepas and cachapas, a corn and cheese dish, and other Venezuelan staples. "We hope to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

NY MAN ARRESTED FOR STEALING DELIVERY PACKAGES IN TRUMBULL

A New York man was arrested Wednesday, January 4, for package thefts from several Trumbull residences. Jesus Felix, age 23, of the Bronx, New York was charged with Larceny for stealing the packages, which contained Apple products worth more than $8,000. At about 12:00 p.m., Trumbull police were notified of...
TRUMBULL, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Attempted Fraud

On January 4, 2023, officers were dispatched to Webster Bank for a fraud complaint. Bank personnel stated that a male had attempted to cash a check for $4,040 and the bank had verified that the check was fraudulent. The male was located down the street by officers and identified as Justin Drury, 21 of Ansonia. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly.
MILFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

Dr. Harrison Pierce Re-Elected Chair of Health & Human Services Commission

Members of an advisory town body that helps oversee New Canaan’s Health and Human Services Departments last week re-elected a prominent retired pediatrician as their chair. Dr. Harrison Pierce, who took on the role of chairing the Health & Human Services Commission weeks amid some controversy and weeks prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, was unanimously re-elected at the appointed body’s Jan. 5 meeting.
NEW CANAAN, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Mountainman Axe Throwing, Newest Entertainment Venue in Bridgeport, Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

This story ran Sept. 17 on Connect-Bridgeoprt explaining what to expect for the city's newest entertainment venue Mountainman Axe Throwing. Although the business opened on Black Friday, it held its ribbon-cutting ceremony late Friday morning. Representatives from the city and Harrison County, shown in the photo above, were on hand for the event. Click HERE for their Web site that includes photos and more information.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Non-profit group catches alleged online predator for police in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A non-profit organization played a major role in the arrest of a Vernon man who was enticing minors online, according to Wolcott police. On Friday morning, members of the Wolcott Police Department arrested 58-year-old Gregory Yount on charges of enticing a minor by computer. The arrest stemmed from an incident on […]
WOLCOTT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy