Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
newcanaanite.com
‘I Am Sorry, Kevin, But You’re Wrong’: Selectmen Outvote Moynihan 2-1 To Adopt Policy on Town Hires
In another break with First Selectman Kevin Moynihan, Selectmen Kathleen Corbet and Nick Williams last week voted 2-1 in favor of a new policy that sets out the role of their elected body with respect to the hiring of all town employees. Drawn up by Corbet after working with municipal...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Not Too Happy To See You
#Mildord CT– On January 2, 2023, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Macy’s for a fight. The victim stated that they parked in the lot near Macy’s and saw Shawn Roby,42 of North Haven who was an acquaintance of theirs. When the victim embraced Roby for a hug, he pushed the victim away. Roby punched the victim in the face and then began to strike them in the ribs with his knee and foot while the victim was on the ground. Roby began to choke the victim before the mall security arrived. Roby was charged accordingly. He was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, and Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
newcanaanite.com
1840-Built Ponus Ridge Home Sells for $2,995,000
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Town Clerk’s office. For more information about each property from the assessor, click on the street address and click on the ‘Sales’ tab. To get the history of a New Canaan street name, click here. ***. Dec. 29.
Fairfield native resurrects former country estate of famed writer Mary O'Hara
A Fairfield native is building awareness about a famous American author and screenwriter who wrote some of her best-known works in Western Connecticut.
NBC Connecticut
Mail Carrier Robbed in Greenwich: Police
Police are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier in Greenwich. Police said it happened Friday on Lake Avenue, no weapons were reported and there are no injuries. Greenwich police are looking for a white Mercedes Benz with New York plates KZB-7216. It was heading south on Field Point Road...
trumbulltimes.com
Venezuelan eatery relocates from Trumbull to Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Running a Venezuelan eatery in a city without many Venezuelan people would seem to be a daunting challenge. But Adriana Muñoz isn't deterred. She plans to get the city hooked on arepas and cachapas, a corn and cheese dish, and other Venezuelan staples. "We hope to...
Stamford police expand search for Errol Whyte to tri-state area over 1 week after his disappearance
The Stamford police are widening their search for Errol Whyte to include the tri-state area after his red 2020 Ford Explorer was found on I-95 last Monday.
DoingItLocal
NY MAN ARRESTED FOR STEALING DELIVERY PACKAGES IN TRUMBULL
A New York man was arrested Wednesday, January 4, for package thefts from several Trumbull residences. Jesus Felix, age 23, of the Bronx, New York was charged with Larceny for stealing the packages, which contained Apple products worth more than $8,000. At about 12:00 p.m., Trumbull police were notified of...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Attempted Fraud
On January 4, 2023, officers were dispatched to Webster Bank for a fraud complaint. Bank personnel stated that a male had attempted to cash a check for $4,040 and the bank had verified that the check was fraudulent. The male was located down the street by officers and identified as Justin Drury, 21 of Ansonia. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly.
newcanaanite.com
Dr. Harrison Pierce Re-Elected Chair of Health & Human Services Commission
Members of an advisory town body that helps oversee New Canaan’s Health and Human Services Departments last week re-elected a prominent retired pediatrician as their chair. Dr. Harrison Pierce, who took on the role of chairing the Health & Human Services Commission weeks amid some controversy and weeks prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, was unanimously re-elected at the appointed body’s Jan. 5 meeting.
Connecticut Man Wanted For Vehicular Manslaughter Arrested Playing Bingo In Florida
A getaway wasn’t in the cards for a 24-year-old man wanted by Connecticut authorities for vehicular manslaughter after Collier County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him playing bingo on Marco Island on Thursday. Deputies from the Fugitive Warrants Bureau received information that Michael Matthew Talbot of Greenwich,
State Police identify Wallingford accident victim
A second vehicle, driven by Sharoya Hall , 39, of New York, New York, in the left lane, left the roadway into the grass center median. Hall was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich House of the Week: Beautifully Renovated Townhome with River View
This spacious, sun-filled 1706 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac has the feel of a single family, yet offers the carefree joy of condominium living. Watch the boats go by from the bay window in the living room. The dining room opens to a...
A Year After Tragic Death, Hockey Player From New Canaan Earns Permanent Place At Rival School
A year after a young athlete died during a high school hockey game in Fairfield County after colliding with another player, the school where it happened is making sure he will be permanently remembered. The Brunswick Upper School in Greenwich has installed a bronze-cast plaque on a balcony above its...
connect-bridgeport.com
Mountainman Axe Throwing, Newest Entertainment Venue in Bridgeport, Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
This story ran Sept. 17 on Connect-Bridgeoprt explaining what to expect for the city's newest entertainment venue Mountainman Axe Throwing. Although the business opened on Black Friday, it held its ribbon-cutting ceremony late Friday morning. Representatives from the city and Harrison County, shown in the photo above, were on hand for the event. Click HERE for their Web site that includes photos and more information.
Sharp Decline Seen In Fairfield County Luxury Housing Market
A lack of supply caused the 2022 luxury housing market to sharply decline in Fairfield County compared to 2021, according to a new report. The decline in sales, which were down by double digits, was fueled by a high demand for a low amount of available residences, according to a report release…
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Non-profit group catches alleged online predator for police in Wolcott
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A non-profit organization played a major role in the arrest of a Vernon man who was enticing minors online, according to Wolcott police. On Friday morning, members of the Wolcott Police Department arrested 58-year-old Gregory Yount on charges of enticing a minor by computer. The arrest stemmed from an incident on […]
Branford dispensary changes name to ‘Rise’ ahead of recreational cannabis sale
Conn. (WTNH) — Starting next Tuesday, adults will be able to buy recreational cannabis legally in Connecticut. Bluepoint Wellness in Branford already supplies medical patients with cannabis. On Tuesday, it will change its name to Rise, and it will be open to everyone 21 and older. “We have an incredible team here that’s going to […]
Fairfield County Porch Pirate Nabbed With $8K In Goods, Police Say
A man was arrested for allegedly stealing packages containing more than $8,000 in Apple products from several porches in Fairfield County.The incident took place in Trumbull around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.Lt. Brian Weir of the Trumbull Police said officers nabbed Jesus Felix, age 23, of the Br…
