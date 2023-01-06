ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WRAL News

Paris' surge helps No. 22 UNC beat No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Paulina Paris was ready for her fourth-quarter moment. So too was 22nd-ranked North Carolina when the chance came to stop a four-game skid. Paris scored 11 of her season-high 16 points in the final period to help the Tar Heels push past No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 on Sunday, earning their first league win as well as a second against a top-5 opponent this season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

No. 10 NC State beats Virginia, snaps 2-game home skid

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State wanted to make sure home-court advantage means something after a recent rough stretch. Jada Boyd scored 13 points and the No. 10 Wolfpack snapped a two-game home losing streak by beating Virginia 87-62 on Sunday. “I think it was a sense of urgency...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Bacot, Love lead way in UNC's win over Notre Dame, 81-64

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot scored 21 points with 13 rebounds, Caleb Love added 18 points and North Carolina defeated Notre Dame 81-64 on Saturday. Love and Bacot combined for 25 points in the first half when North Carolina (11-5, 3-2 ACC) built a 13-point lead on its way to its sixth victory in seven games. The Fighting Irish (8-8, 0-5) remained winless in conference play while losing their third straight overall.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Dariq Whitehead helps No. 16 Duke edge Boston College 65-64

BOSTON — Duke first-year coach Jon Scheyer felt his young, talented team certainly learned a lot by getting pushed to the closing seconds. Dariq Whitehead scored 18 points, Kyle Filipowski hit two clutch free throws and the No. 16 Blue Devils rebounded from a miserable loss by beating Boston College 65-64 on Saturday.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now...
COLUMBUS, OH
WRAL News

Wake County man wins $100,000 after buying ticket in Selma

A Zebulon man bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000. Rodney Brown bought his 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street. He picked up his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, taking home $71,259 after required tax withholdings. The 200X The Cash game...
SELMA, NC
WRAL News

One person killed in crash on Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — One person died in a crash along Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest on Saturday morning. Police said 23-year-old Kaitlyn Corona of Wake Forest was driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to proceed on a green light from Purnell Road across southbound Capital Boulevard when a 17-year-old male driving a 2014 Dodge Caravan traveling south ran a red light and struck Corona’s vehicle on the driver’s side.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Car crashes into Durham house

DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Police chase ends in crash into a house in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A car chase that started Friday at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Drew Street ended with a stolen car crashing into a house. According to the Durham Police Department, a juvenile crashed into a house on North Alston Street near Drew Street after hitting multiple cars.
DURHAM, NC
