Paris' surge helps No. 22 UNC beat No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Paulina Paris was ready for her fourth-quarter moment. So too was 22nd-ranked North Carolina when the chance came to stop a four-game skid. Paris scored 11 of her season-high 16 points in the final period to help the Tar Heels push past No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 on Sunday, earning their first league win as well as a second against a top-5 opponent this season.
No. 10 NC State beats Virginia, snaps 2-game home skid
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State wanted to make sure home-court advantage means something after a recent rough stretch. Jada Boyd scored 13 points and the No. 10 Wolfpack snapped a two-game home losing streak by beating Virginia 87-62 on Sunday. “I think it was a sense of urgency...
Bacot, Love lead way in UNC's win over Notre Dame, 81-64
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot scored 21 points with 13 rebounds, Caleb Love added 18 points and North Carolina defeated Notre Dame 81-64 on Saturday. Love and Bacot combined for 25 points in the first half when North Carolina (11-5, 3-2 ACC) built a 13-point lead on its way to its sixth victory in seven games. The Fighting Irish (8-8, 0-5) remained winless in conference play while losing their third straight overall.
Dariq Whitehead helps No. 16 Duke edge Boston College 65-64
BOSTON — Duke first-year coach Jon Scheyer felt his young, talented team certainly learned a lot by getting pushed to the closing seconds. Dariq Whitehead scored 18 points, Kyle Filipowski hit two clutch free throws and the No. 16 Blue Devils rebounded from a miserable loss by beating Boston College 65-64 on Saturday.
Ex-Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong commits to NC State
Former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong committed to NC State on Saturday, reuniting with the offensive coordinator under who he had his best season and giving the Wolfpack a veteran quarterback on the roster. "Time to run with the Pack," Armstrong posted on Twiter on Saturday afternoon. Armstrong entered the portal...
Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now...
Wake County man wins $100,000 after buying ticket in Selma
A Zebulon man bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000. Rodney Brown bought his 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street. He picked up his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, taking home $71,259 after required tax withholdings. The 200X The Cash game...
Car crashes into Durham house
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
One person killed in crash on Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — One person died in a crash along Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest on Saturday morning. Police said 23-year-old Kaitlyn Corona of Wake Forest was driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to proceed on a green light from Purnell Road across southbound Capital Boulevard when a 17-year-old male driving a 2014 Dodge Caravan traveling south ran a red light and struck Corona’s vehicle on the driver’s side.
Police chase ends in crash into a house in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A car chase that started Friday at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Drew Street ended with a stolen car crashing into a house. According to the Durham Police Department, a juvenile crashed into a house on North Alston Street near Drew Street after hitting multiple cars.
Parents, 3 children escape Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. — A family of five escaped a Monday morning house fire. Around 7 a.m., firefighters with the Durham Fire Department responded to a two-story home in the 1000 block of Worth Street. Thirty firefighters worked for about 10 minutes to bring the fire, which started on the...
Balance between buyers, sellers in the Triangle housing market starting to level
WRAL News has reported on the hot housing market in the Triangle for some time. That meant it was a great time to sell a home, but a new report suggests the tables are starting to turn. For a while – it was a particularly good time to have a...
Traffic delay: SUV ends up in Lake Crabtree off Aviation Parkway
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Sky 5 flew over Aviation Parkway on Monday, where an SUV was partially in the water at Lake Crabtree. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 11 a.m., when the SUV was visible. The vehicle was not submerged, but its back wheels were in the water.
At least 2 injured after tractor-trailer crashes, catches fire on I-95 S near Dunn
HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — A vehicle crash and large fire has blocked all traffic heading southbound on I-95 Saturday. The crash happened near Exit 72, near Dunn in Harnett County. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News a tractor-trailer crashed into a bridge while going south on I-95, burst...
Harnett County man identified after getting shot, killed by deputies trying to serve involuntary commitment papers
LILLINGTON, N.C. — The Harnett County Sheriff's Office identified a man shot and killed by deputies on Monday after authorities say he was having a mental health episode. On Friday, the sheriff's office identified the man shot and killed as Lee Irvin Dawson Jr. He was 68. The sheriff's...
Juvenile driver arrested after stealing car and hitting other vehicles, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police arrested a juvenile driver Friday afternoon after they say a driver hit multiple cars and ran a stolen 2018 Honda Accord into the front porch of a home. No serious injuries were reported after the Accord hit the front porch and corner of a...
