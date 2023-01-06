ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Salina Post

NFL playoffs: Seahawks are in field after Lions stun Packers

The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.
New York Post

Baker Mayfield addresses uncertain future as free agency looms

It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for Baker Mayfield, but the former first-overall pick appeared to enjoy the latter part of the ride. Mayfield, who began the 2022 regular season as the Panthers’ starting quarterback, was claimed off waivers by the Rams in December and played in five games for Los Angeles, including Sunday’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks. Though it’s unclear what may be next, Mayfield is grateful for his positive experience with the Rams. “After seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again, it’s going to be hard to try something else new, but obviously...
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

