nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Public Works Says Safe Route to School Work at Galena and Division First Project Tackled This Spring
A few years ago, the City of Dixon received a Safe Routes to School Grant. This money is for major safety improvements to the school crossing at South Galena and Division Street. This will include more flashing warning lights, crossing enhancements and other things designed to try and make the crossing safer for students. On Division Street, there will be more sidewalks added and others improved, as well as other changes.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Loves Park
Sources are reporting a structure fire. It happened this morning on Grand ave. Several emergency personnel are on scene. If officials release information, we will update this. Photos by RS source. Note: Firefighters are battling another house fire this morning. Details on our website...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Rockford PD again have chosen to NOT inform the community…
Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Reports of numerous police and possibly the SWAT team. just North of Swedish American. Unknown what is going on. Rockford PD again, have chosen to remain SILENT on this potentially dangerous situation. There...
Donation boosts Christmas decorations in local parks
The Christmas decorations have come down at Windmont and Northeast parks in Kewanee, but organizers of the two displays are already thinking about 2023. The displays in both parks have grown through the years, as new features have been added.
aroundptown.com
Updated Broadband Map For Whiteside County
Submitted by Sandy Prescott, Administrative Assistant, Whiteside County Economic Development. In December the Whiteside County Economic Development office released a map and instructions on how to ensure the accuracy of internet coverage in the County. That map has since been updated but residents are still encouraged to login to the map and double check its accuracy.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire crews respond to wind turbine fire
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments responded to a wind turbine fire Friday. According to a Mendota fire Facebook post, fire crews saw that the housing at the top of the tower was fully engulfed upon their arrival. Fire crews secured the area...
Find Your Best Quad-Cities Burgers In Our Meaty List Of Local Restaurants!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
nrgmediadixon.com
Illinois Now Requires 10-Year Smoke Detectors, This Does Not Mean You Have to Run Out and Replace Your Detectors Now Says Dixon Rural Fire Chief
In Illinois, working smoke detectors in every residence is the law and now the state, as of January 1, is requiring the 10-year battery smoke detectors. These are detectors with a sealed in battery that lasts for 10-years. At the end of that time, you replace the whole system. Dixon...
walls102.com
COVID-19 claims life of child, community level rises in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Health Department is reporting that a pediatric child has lost their life to coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 update. The health department also reports that the community level in the county is back to medium. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting 73 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 65 in the previous week, including LaSalle County.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting an unknown scene in Boone County
Sources are reporting a scene in Boone County. It happened this afternoon at the Heritage Woods. Unknown what has happened. We can only confirm emergency personnel are on scene. Police, fire and medical. See a scene. SNAP IT: Pull our your camera and film.
ourquadcities.com
A Capitol renovation is nearly done
Thirteen years after it closed, the grand and historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Davenport may finally be ready for its closeup in about four months. The nearly 103-year-old, 1,500-seat theater at 326 W. 3rd St. has been rigorously, lovingly renovated to its former glory — as part of the $24-million restoration and transformation of the 10-story Kahl Building. The Capitol expects to reopen to events (potentially comedy, music, films and dance) this spring, chief developer Chris Ales said Thursday.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Council Informed the Fire Engine Being Donated to Ukraine Will Be in the Front Lines Soon and is in High Demand
A news story about the fighting in Ukraine and a question from a 7-year-old girl led to a group dedicated to getting much needed Ambulances and Firefighting Vehicles to that war torn country. Recently, The Sterling Fire Department said they would be donating one of their aged Fire Engines to...
WIFR
Freeport Police Department actively recruiting new officers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a battle to both recruit and retain officers for law enforcement agencies across the nation, amid a shortage of staff and a lack of applicants. The Freeport Police Department is no exception to that, and it’s staff is finding ways to level out a competitive playing field when it comes to hiring people driven to serve and protect.
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
beckersasc.com
Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty
Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his...
QC Animal Welfare Center celebrates Betty White with fundraiser
Animals are near and dear to my heart, and I’ve devoted my life to trying to improve their lives. Betty White The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) is honoring the life, work and legacy of a Hollywood great by participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge! A longtime animal advocate, actor Betty White passed away on December […]
Plug Your Nose: 5 of the Stinkiest Places in Northern Illinois
Ah, Northern Illinois - an area that is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and unfortunately, some seriously foul odors. From the putrid scent of the Rock River to the nauseating stench of the local landfill, there are plenty of places in the area that will make your nose wrinkle in disgust.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Male Shooting Victim In Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating
Sources are reporting 3 different shootings. Rockford PD have only confirmed 1 of the shootings:. Officers are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. The other two alleged shooting...
KWQC
Federal Correctional Officers’ Union calls for removal of USP Thomson Prison Warden
THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the union representing federal correctional officers and staff across the country, is calling for the removal of the warden at USP Thomson. According to AFGE the call for removal of Warden Thomas Bergami comes from the warden’s failure to...
WQAD
'I worked with her everyday' | Colleagues share memories of Davenport apartment fire victim
31-year-old Marissa Lard lost her life the day before Christmas Eve. Now, her colleagues are doing their part to give back.
