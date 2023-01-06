ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dixon Public Works Says Safe Route to School Work at Galena and Division First Project Tackled This Spring

A few years ago, the City of Dixon received a Safe Routes to School Grant. This money is for major safety improvements to the school crossing at South Galena and Division Street. This will include more flashing warning lights, crossing enhancements and other things designed to try and make the crossing safer for students. On Division Street, there will be more sidewalks added and others improved, as well as other changes.
RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Loves Park

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a structure fire. It happened this morning on Grand ave. Several emergency personnel are on scene. If officials release information, we will update this. Photos by RS source. Note: Firefighters are battling another house fire this morning. Details on our website...
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Rockford PD again have chosen to NOT inform the community…

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Reports of numerous police and possibly the SWAT team. just North of Swedish American. Unknown what is going on. Rockford PD again, have chosen to remain SILENT on this potentially dangerous situation. There...
Updated Broadband Map For Whiteside County

Submitted by Sandy Prescott, Administrative Assistant, Whiteside County Economic Development. In December the Whiteside County Economic Development office released a map and instructions on how to ensure the accuracy of internet coverage in the County. That map has since been updated but residents are still encouraged to login to the map and double check its accuracy.
Fire crews respond to wind turbine fire

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments responded to a wind turbine fire Friday. According to a Mendota fire Facebook post, fire crews saw that the housing at the top of the tower was fully engulfed upon their arrival. Fire crews secured the area...
COVID-19 claims life of child, community level rises in LaSalle County

OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Health Department is reporting that a pediatric child has lost their life to coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 update. The health department also reports that the community level in the county is back to medium. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting 73 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 65 in the previous week, including LaSalle County.
A Capitol renovation is nearly done

Thirteen years after it closed, the grand and historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Davenport may finally be ready for its closeup in about four months. The nearly 103-year-old, 1,500-seat theater at 326 W. 3rd St. has been rigorously, lovingly renovated to its former glory — as part of the $24-million restoration and transformation of the 10-story Kahl Building. The Capitol expects to reopen to events (potentially comedy, music, films and dance) this spring, chief developer Chris Ales said Thursday.
Freeport Police Department actively recruiting new officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a battle to both recruit and retain officers for law enforcement agencies across the nation, amid a shortage of staff and a lack of applicants. The Freeport Police Department is no exception to that, and it’s staff is finding ways to level out a competitive playing field when it comes to hiring people driven to serve and protect.
Rockford house goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty

Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his...
QC Animal Welfare Center celebrates Betty White with fundraiser

Animals are near and dear to my heart, and I’ve devoted my life to trying to improve their lives. Betty White The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) is honoring the life, work and legacy of a Hollywood great by participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge! A longtime animal advocate, actor Betty White passed away on December […]
