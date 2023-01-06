A few years ago, the City of Dixon received a Safe Routes to School Grant. This money is for major safety improvements to the school crossing at South Galena and Division Street. This will include more flashing warning lights, crossing enhancements and other things designed to try and make the crossing safer for students. On Division Street, there will be more sidewalks added and others improved, as well as other changes.

