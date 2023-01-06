ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourquadcities.com

Seniors invited to enjoy lunch & Bingo

Moline Parks & Recreation offers a new program for adults ages 55 and up who are invited to the Moline Garden Center, 3450 5th Ave., for an afternoon of bingo and lunch. Game winners will receive prizes of household necessity items such as tissues, paper towels, soap, and more. You can sign up for one program or all three. Registration is required. Programs will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost is $7 per person per program.
MOLINE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Loves Park

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a structure fire. It happened this morning on Grand ave. Several emergency personnel are on scene. If officials release information, we will update this. Photos by RS source. Note: Firefighters are battling another house fire this morning. Details on our website...
LOVES PARK, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

A Capitol renovation is nearly done

Thirteen years after it closed, the grand and historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Davenport may finally be ready for its closeup in about four months. The nearly 103-year-old, 1,500-seat theater at 326 W. 3rd St. has been rigorously, lovingly renovated to its former glory — as part of the $24-million restoration and transformation of the 10-story Kahl Building. The Capitol expects to reopen to events (potentially comedy, music, films and dance) this spring, chief developer Chris Ales said Thursday.
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

;William “Bill” Sheridan

William J. “Bill” Sheridan age 93 of Dixon died Friday January 6, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. He was born Feb. 10, 1929 in May Township Lee County Illinois the son of James and VeNira (Oester) Sheridan. Bill worked for Rein Schultz and Dahl for 35 years and was a member of IUOE Local 150 for over 55 years. He was a veteran of the Army. Bill was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon, the Sterling Moose Club, American Legion and the VFW. He also enjoyed attending the Thursday coffee clutch in Walton.
DIXON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Foodie Friday: Thunder Bay Grille

Executive Chef Zach Bolin from Thunder Bay Grille joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Bolin discussed some of their offerings as well as cooking class that will be available in January and February. Thunder Bay Grille is located on Brady Street in Davenport and their hours are...
DAVENPORT, IA
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa

When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Public Works Says Safe Route to School Work at Galena and Division First Project Tackled This Spring

A few years ago, the City of Dixon received a Safe Routes to School Grant. This money is for major safety improvements to the school crossing at South Galena and Division Street. This will include more flashing warning lights, crossing enhancements and other things designed to try and make the crossing safer for students. On Division Street, there will be more sidewalks added and others improved, as well as other changes.
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Mr. C’s Family Restaurant strives for Stateline’s Best Soup

If you’re familiar with Rockford, you’re probably familiar with Mr. C’s Family Restaurant. Mr. C’s has been locally owned and open for over 20 years. They use homemade fresh ingredients and Mr. C himself; John Conforti is letting everyone know why he thinks he has the Stateline’s Best Soup. The soup at Mr. C’s is offered all year round and Mr. C’s fans just can’t get enough. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy